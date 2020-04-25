Fantasy Football Podcast: First Round Recap — Burrow to Cincy, Dak gets another weapon and CEH, omg

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Well, Round 1 of the first virtual NFL Draft is in the books. There were a few trades, but nothing completely eye-opening. Considering this draft set something of a precedent for the NFL, it actually went pretty smoothly ... for everyone but Aaron Rodgers. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon give their takes on Round 1 of the draft in the latest fantasy football podcast.

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

It was a Round 1 full of defensive players and offensive linemen, but we had a few key fantasy-relevant picks as well. Liz and Matt analyze and deliver their thoughts on the team fit and fantasy expectations for the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and one running back to be picked on the first day of the NFL Draft:

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) (08:30)

Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) (11:30)

Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) (15:30)

Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) (20:20)

Henry Ruggs III (Las Vegas Raiders) (28:04)

Jerry Jeudy (Denver Broncos) (31:42)

CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) (37:56)

Jalen Reagor (Philadelphia Eagles) (43:18)

Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) (48:30)

Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers) (50:14)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs) (55:00)





Who was your favorite pick in Round 1 from a fantasy perspective?

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts