Fantasy Football Podcast: Early Waiver-Wire Pickups and 2020 Bold Predictions

It’s never too early to hit the waiver wire! Yahoo’s Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski discuss pickups ahead of Week 1 and their bold predictions for the 2020 NFL Season!

Every week through the NFL season, Andy and Scott will comb through the waiver wire and free-agent lists to highlight players you should consider adding to your fantasy roster. Our pre-season pickups:

Chris Thompson: With no Leonard Fournette to compete for touches, Thompson will be called on early and often to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Preston Williams: With a narrow passing tree to battle for catches and early training-camp buzz, Williams could continue last year’s breakout.

Darrel Williams: Even the second-string running back in Kansas City’s high-powered offense will be worthy of flex consideration, and what if CEH flops?

Bryan Edwards: The rookie Raiders receiver will be called on early and often in the Vegas offense with Tyrell Williams hitting IR.

Late-round Tight Ends: Chris Herndon, Blake Jarwin, Irv Smith, Ian Thomas, Jack Doyle could all provide top-5 TE value.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside: Despite last year’s debacle, another offseason could mean a breakout year.

And our bold predictions for 2020 — please don’t at us if these are wrong, they’re supposed to be bold!

CeeDee Lamb beats out either Amari Cooper or Michael Gallup to become Dallas’s second best fantasy receiver.

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

