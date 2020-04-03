Fantasy Football Podcast: Early look at 2020 draft rankings & players on new teams

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Welcome back! With the NFL Draft getting closer by the day, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon decided to reveal an early look at their 2020 fantasy football draft rankings on the latest podcast.

Rounding out the top three consensus picks are: Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, and Ezekiel Elliott. Our experts discuss more from their rankings, as well as where they disagreed farther down the ranks (Hint: Liz was the lowest on Lamar Jackson amongst the five experts, while Matt was the highest on George Kittle).

And how about the big-name players who have switched teams this offseason? Should the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon, and Todd Gurley be drafted higher or lower than in 2019, based on their new teams?

Former Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins is arguably the most impactful fantasy player to change teams this offseason, where does he rank in our experts 2020 rankings now that he's a member of the Arizona Cardinals? Liz Loza & Matt Harmon discuss on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

