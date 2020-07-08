Fantasy Football Podcast: Dissecting Josh Allen, Mahomes signs big and welcome back Damien Williams

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

You might have heard — just might — that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and clearly otherworldy being Patrick Mahomes signed the richest contract in sports HISTORY. We imagine that the Chiefs read our team preview and said to themselves, “Yeah, he's pretty good.” But in all seriousness, how should fantasy managers approach the QB Deity and his surrounding team this year in drafts? (01:41)

Elsewhere in Chiefs news, could it be that we’ve tossed Damien Williams to the side too rashly? According to his running backs coach, Williams is expected to have a “big year.” Does this mean trouble for super-hyped rookie, Clyde Edwards-Helaire? (07:10)

One of the more polarizing players in 2020 fantasy drafts is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Matt and Dalton weigh in on if the Firebaugh, California native is an inaccurate scrambler who's being overrated in fantasy drafts or a future fantasy MVP. (19:48)

Is Josh Allen poised for a breakout?

