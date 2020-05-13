Fantasy Football Podcast: Davante vs. DeAndre, 6 big questions and the NFL schedule

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

It’s never too early for draft prep szn, and there are already some big questions that we’re wrapping our heads around as we careen toward opening kickoff for the 2021 NFL season. Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to discuss those questions and much more in the latest fantasy football podcast.

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

Head coach Bill Belicheck has spent much of the 21st century proving naysayers wrong, but with an unproven quarterback and unremarkable players at skill positions, what do we do about the New England Patriots? (02:40)

Perennial All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins heads to Arizona and is the consensus WR5 at FantasyPros, but with a move to a spread-the-wealth offense and limited time to build rapport with a new quarterback, can he leapfrog Davante Adams or Julio Jones? (07:17)

Los Angeles Chargers running back and PPR monster Austin Ekeler has a new quarterback and doesn’t have Melvin Gordon eating up touches, could we see another career year? (19:38)

After James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster fell short of their expected breakouts, are we sleeping on the Pittsburgh Steelers? (28:39)

Most fantasy experts were ready to anoint Mecole Hardman as a breakout player at the end of the 2019 season, but with Sammy Watkins returning and a buzzy rookie in the backfield, do we have to wait another year? (37:31)

With a healthy OBJ, Kareem Hunt in the fold for a full season and another receiving weapon in Austin Hooper, are we ready to forgive the Cleveland Browns if their expected fantasy breakout comes a year later than we all expected? (44:37)

Along with talk of those underrated values and undervalued names on high-powered offenses, Matt and Scott discuss some of the takeaways from the reveal of the 2020 NFL schedule. (49:28)

Story continues

Are we overrating or undervaluing Austin Ekeler?

Please remember to rate, review, and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Scott @scott_pianowski

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts