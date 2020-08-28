Fantasy Football Podcast: Cram Session — Everything you need to know in one hour

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

We realize the NFL season (two weeks away) could be sneaking up on you, not to mention your fantasy football draft. You don’t need another thing on your to-do list, so we’re here to do the heavy lifting to get you prepared. We’re going to try to pack as much fantasy advice as we can in that time if your mind has been understandably elsewhere. All in just 60 minutes — can’t beat that!

To get you up to speed, we present the Yahoo Fantasy Cram Session!

Incoming rookies, veterans on new teams, the latest injuries, fantasy draft strategy and more — there are so many things that the average fan needs to catch up on every August for their fantasy leagues, particularly during the most unpredictable NFL off-season in history:

What to do in the first round of your draft (04:15)

Some players we really love at their current value (20:00)

Some more players we really don’t (30:45)

Some guys to target at the end of the draft who have caught our fancy (35:30)

Liz will talk team physician from the USC Trojans and LA Kings, who will give us some injury insights ahead of this crazy, unprecedented season (41:00)

And we’ll close out with some final strategies and predictions (01:00:00)

