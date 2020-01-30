Fantasy Football Podcast: Chiefs vs 49ers: Taking a longer look at both backfields and Deebo vs. Mecole in 2020

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

With the big game just a few days away, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon preview the matchup and much more from Radio Row in Miami on the latest fantasy football podcast!

Before they get to that, breaking news out of Chicago: Mitchell Trubisky went under the knife to fix an injured shoulder. Could this cure his passing woes from 2019? Too bad it was his non-throwing shoulder that was injured the whole time. Loza continues to lament the QB situation in the Windy City. (0:35)

Later, our experts give their initial thoughts on staying down in Miami, plus their experiences on Media Night, where Liz got the cold shoulder from Tevin Coleman. (3:05)

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs both provided a lot of fantasy goodness last season, and they’ll have some intriguing and interesting situations at both running back and wide receiver in 2020.

Raheem Mostert has established himself as the leader of the 9ers backfield in recent weeks, but considering how things were playing out early in the season (with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida shining in individual moments), is Mostert worthy of high draft capital next season? On the other side of the spectrum, will Damien Williams finally be a trustworthy season-long asset, or will we be teased with the upside of Darwin Thompson yet again? (10:20)

At wide receiver, both teams have talented youngsters who will be entering Year 2: Deebo Samuel for the 49ers and Mecole Hardman for the Chiefs. The 2019 rookie wide receiver class was truly incredible — and an even better one might be coming in 2020. (15:25)

After discussing all that, Liz and Matt give their final thoughts and predictions for Super Bowl LIV! (22:25)

San Francisco 49ers rookie WR Deebo Samuel has quickly developed into the top receiving option for Jimmy Garoppolo behind George Kittle and could be the difference maker in Super Bowl LIV. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

