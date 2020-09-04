Fantasy Football Podcast: Cam wins the job and last-minute draft sleepers

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza is joined by Jen Ryan of Sportsline to talk sleeper picks and much more on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

But first, some news. We know Leonard Fournette got picked up by real-life fantasy team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should we consider him a sleeper or a pass?

Cam Newton won the starting quarterback job in New England — does this make him more trustworthy in fantasy, even after the Pats cut Mohamed Sanu which further lessened the number of receiver weapons on this team?

The immortal Josh Gordon is back for another year. Liz and Jen discuss his fantasy chances as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Next up, the analysts discuss their sleeper picks at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

