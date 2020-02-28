Fantasy Football Podcast: Brady on the move? Bucs on the QB hunt? The NFL Combine rumor mill is in full swing!

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

The NFL Scouting Combine has begun, and so too the rumor mill begins to spin. Everything from Cam Newton to Joe Burrow’s hands have already been discussed.

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon run down those storylines and more in the latest fantasy football podcast.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington is reporting sources close to Tom Brady is evaluating free agency with the intention of departing. Is someone punking the American public or should you order your TB12 Las Vegas Raiders jersey right now? (3:45)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers raised eyebrows when head coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Jason Licht spoke on the future of the quarterback position. Arians said he’d like to see "Tom Brady. Philip (Rivers) is another guy. We'll see." Jameis Winston’s days as Tampa’s starting QB might be numbered. (10:20)

The Buccaneers apparently aren’t alone in this either — seems like the Raiders might be open to a change as well if we’re to interpret GM Mike Mayock’s words in that way: “I’m very happy with Derek Carr. What I’ve told everybody I’ve been in touch with since I took this job is we’re gonna evaluate every position every year. If we can get better, we will.” (14:45)

Further north in the NFC South, the Panthers brain trust has opened up a little more on on the future of Cam Newton with the team. Could he be on the trading block? (18:05)

Ron Rivera and the Redskins' brass reportedly met with Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow at the combine. Could the Skins really be exploring moving on from Dwayne Haskins, Jr.? (23:30)

After some rumors that Joe Burrow could pull an Eli Manning and turn his back on Bengals at the podium (and some hilarious talk of the size of his hands), he set the record straight, saying he’d absolutely report to Cincinnati. (27:10)

Elsewhere in the rumor mill, Dave Gettleman is saying Dave Gettleman things in New York about the Giants' fourth overall pick (29:15), while the Bears are taking their sweet time deciding what to do with Mitch Trubisky’s fifth-year option. (33:00)

Next up, our experts go into detail on Liz’s top prospects to watch at the combine: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma; Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama; Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama; D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia; JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State; Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin. (36:40)

