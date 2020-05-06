Fantasy Football Podcast: The immortal Frank Gore, Best Ball draft recap, and is AG the new CMC?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

The year is 3042. In a future incredibly different from our present, Frank Gore rushes for another touchdown.

Okay so he’s not that old, but his longevity does make one wonder about Gore’s potential immortality, as it was announced that he would be signing with the New York Jets.

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to discuss that signing and much more in the latest fantasy football podcast.

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

Now that Gore is a member of Gang Green, should we as fantasy players be worried about Le’Veon Bell? (02:30)

Speaking of running backs, Washington head coach Ron Rivera made quite the statement recently, saying rookie Antonio Gibson “has a skill set like Christian McCaffrey.” Soon, we’ll find out that Antonio Gibson is already in the best shape of his life, has lost 20 pounds, and has put on 30 pounds of muscle. (06:41)

Elsewhere in the NFL, the fifth-year option wheel began to turn, as both the Bears and Titans declined to pick up the options of Mitchell Trubisky and Corey Davis, respectively. (10:37)

Oh, and Andy Dalton signed with the Dallas Cowboys like we all suspected he would. (23:15)

To wrap things up this episode, our experts recap what they learned recently from a 10-team Best Ball draft. (27:33)

Fun fact: Frank Gore was considered injury prone early in his NFL career.

Please remember to rate, review, and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts