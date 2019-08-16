Fantasy Football Podcast: Andrew Luck's mysterious injury, ..., and AFC South preview

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Well, this isn’t good. After a report that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck would probably not play the entire preseason this year because of a calf injury, Colts’ owner Jim Irsay said it’s a bone issue. And before talking about this “small little bone,” Irsay referenced Kevin Durant (we all remember what happened to KD’s Achilles in the NBA Finals) and how everyone is erring on the side of caution after the new Brooklyn Net’s injury.

This is obviously not the news fantasy football gamers want to hear in regards to Luck. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon try to make sense of it all in this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast.

Is it his calf? Is it his ankle? What “small bone?” Luck is one of the few quarterbacks who can actually challenge Patrick Mahomes for the title of top fantasy QB in 2019, as Luck’s situation in Indy is arguably the best it’s ever been since he was drafted. Yet, what does this injury mean for his fantasy value (1:20)?

After discussing this bit of bad Luck (get it?), Josh Norris of RotoWorld calls in to help Matt and Liz put some players on notice. They warn fantasy owners about the likes of Nelson Agholor, Rashaad Penny, Dante Pettis, Sammy Watkins and Jarvis Landry (7:00).

Josh and our experts then preview the AFC South Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and aforementioned Indianapolis Colts for fantasy (28:00).

To wrap up the show, Matt & Liz take a listener voicemail about the Los Angeles Rams confounding backfield situation (47:10).

