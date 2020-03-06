Fantasy Football Podcast: 7 combine takeaways and 5 free agent QB landing spots
Welcome back! Earlier this week, Liz Loza wrote on her top takeaways from the NFL Scouting Combine.
Liz and Matt Harmon take a deep dive into 7 of those takeaways and more in the latest fantasy football podcast.
Our experts run down the likes of Denzel Mims (who might be a unicorn) (9:00) and AJ Dillon who some experts are either rightly or wrongly comparing to Derrick Henry (15:40). Only time will tell!
They also discuss the prospects of Joe Burrow, and who might be the third quarterback drafted after him and Tua Tagovailoa (21:10).
Next up, our experts have a conversation about Matt’s recent piece where he wrote on logical fits for top NFL free agents like Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, and Teddy Bridgewater (33:55).
