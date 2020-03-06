Fantasy Football Podcast: 7 combine takeaways and 5 free agent QB landing spots

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Welcome back! Earlier this week, Liz Loza wrote on her top takeaways from the NFL Scouting Combine.

Liz and Matt Harmon take a deep dive into 7 of those takeaways and more in the latest fantasy football podcast.

Our experts run down the likes of Denzel Mims (who might be a unicorn) (9:00) and AJ Dillon who some experts are either rightly or wrongly comparing to Derrick Henry (15:40). Only time will tell!

They also discuss the prospects of Joe Burrow, and who might be the third quarterback drafted after him and Tua Tagovailoa (21:10).

Next up, our experts have a conversation about Matt’s recent piece where he wrote on logical fits for top NFL free agents like Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, and Teddy Bridgewater (33:55).

Baylor WR Denzel Mims was one of the standout performers at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and is no doubt on the radar of NFL teams and fantasy owners alike. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

