Fantasy Football Forecast: 24 questions about 24 players

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Forecast! Matt Harmon is joined by FanDuel’s JJ Zachariason to talk all things football and fantasy on this latest episode.
Matt and JJ go into a deep dive of asking 24 key, fantasy-relevant questions about 24 players, including:
Devante Adams
Lamar Jackson
Austin Ekler
Michael Thomas
Kenny Golladay
Allen Robinson
Todd Gurley
