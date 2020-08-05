Fantasy Football Forecast: 24 questions about 24 players

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Forecast! Matt Harmon is joined by FanDuel’s JJ Zachariason to talk all things football and fantasy on this latest episode.

Matt and JJ go into a deep dive of asking 24 key, fantasy-relevant questions about 24 players, including:

Will Alvin Kamara bounce back this season? Will Run CMC and Lamar Jackson come back to the pack? Tune in for all your pressing questions about the top fantasy players around the league. More

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

Follow Matt: @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow JJ: @LateRoundQB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts