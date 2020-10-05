Fantasy Football: Plenty of running back options on Week 5 waiver wire

Plenty of RB options on the Week 5 waiver wire originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If you've made it this far without losing one of your top fantasy running backs to injury, congratulations. You are one of the few.

For the majority trying to find a bandaid fix until their main guy comes back or a long-term plan for the Saquon Barkley owners out there, Week 4 produced a few waiver wire gems for you to consider.

It's unclear how long Nick Chubb will be out with a knee injury, and while Kareem Hunt figures to become the lead back in his absence, Johnson should get a decent amount of touches as well.

The 24-year-old ran for 95 yards in Week 4, albeit against a putrid Cowboys run defense, but nonetheless looked impressive as a fill-in for Chubb. If you need someone to throw-in at the flex spot or your RB2 spot, Johnson would be a solid choice.

Another team that features multiple running backs lost its best one Sunday with Austin Ekeler going down with a knee injury as well. This likely thrusts Kelley forward as the lead back, though it's possible he's already taken in your league.

If he's not, pick him up ASAP. If someone in your league already has him, go for Justin Jackson, who's typically the third running back in LA and will seemingly get more touches now as the No. 2.

Edmonds has already proven to be productive behind Kenyan Drake this season, and if Drake is out for an extended period of time, it wouldn't be crazy to see Edmonds take control of the Arizona backfield.

So if by chance he's available, snag Edmonds this week. He may be a full-time starter for your team by the end of the season.

Scott Miller: WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady just loves those quick little slot receivers with good hands. From Wes Welker to Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, Miller appears to be next in line as a Brady favorite.

In Week 4, Miller five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown and is now second on the team in targets behind Mike Evans.

As Brady gets more comfortable in the Tampa Bay offense, look for Miller's role to expand. He may be a permanent flex play sooner rather than later.