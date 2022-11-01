Fantasy Football: Players to drop for your Week 9 waiver wire pickups

Special to Yahoo Sports

We have six teams watching from home or a restful vacation spot this week, along with a myriad of injuries plaguing the league, but there are still drops to be had and moves to be made.

We should always be looking for roster improvements, so cutting players who aren’t producing is a necessary evil. If you’re looking for some players to stash for future use, I have you covered there as well.

Hunter Renfrow, WR - Raiders (62 percent rostered on Yahoo)

Last season’s surprise fantasy wunderkind is now just a weekly headache for those who drafted Hunter Renfrow. After an impressive line of 103-1,038-9 in 2021, so far Renfrow has posted just 166 yards on 18 catches with zero trips to the end zone.

The addition of Davante Adams and the re-emergence of Josh Jacobs through a run-heavier scheme has made Renfrow non-useful in the fantasy football realm. This drop may be painful for the 62% of Yahoo managers still holding out hope, but the Las Vegas offense is not the juggernaut we had hoped for, and Renfrow is failing to produce, even with Darren Waller on the shelf.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is tough to keep on fantasy rosters with his minimal production. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Josh Reynolds, WR - Lions (35% rostered)

We had a good run with Josh Reynolds while members of the Lions' receiving corps were sidelined for a few weeks, but it appears he’s on his way back to non-relevancy for fantasy purposes. In the last two weeks, he’s been fourth on the offense in targets with eight, which isn’t awful, but Reynolds translated that volume to just 3.7 total half-PPR points in those two contests combined.

With a tough stretch of defenses ahead, Amon-Ra St. Brown healthy, and other players gaining momentum on the Detroit offense like Kalif Raymond, Reynolds seems to be fading away. With Tuesday's trade of T. J. Hockenson to the Vikings, maybe you can tell yourself there are more targets coming Reynolds' way. But if you need wins now, it might be time to swap the WR out for someone with more upside.

Jeff Wilson, RB - 49ers (34% rostered)

Last week Jeff Wilson was a drop-if-you-can-and-hold-for-insurance guy in this column, but we clearly saw what Christian McCaffrey could and will do in the 49ers' offense on Sunday. For now, Wilson is the backup to CMC, and he saw six and seven touches in that role in Weeks 7 and 8, but he’ll be relegated to the RB3 soon when Elijah Mitchell returns from a sprained MCL.

There are RBs, even in backup land, that are in better spots to produce, like Latavius Murray, Rachaad White, and even Caleb Huntley, so the 34% of Yahoo managers still rostering Wilson feel free to let him go this week.

Editor's note: Wilson was traded to the Dolphins, who also dealt Chase Edmonds, after this story went live, so it could make sense to hold tight to see how the backfield workload will shake out in Miami. Head coach Mike McDaniel is very familiar with Wilson from his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

Irv Smith Jr., TE - Vikings (56% rostered)

I wrote up Irv Smith Jr. before the severity of his ankle injury was known and the Vikings traded for T. J. Hockenson, so this went from debatable move to a no-brainer. I know the tight end tree has lost its leaves and is quite bare for the winter, but it’s time to grab Greg Dulcich or Evan Engram, if available, and ride them out for the remainder of the season.

A proud alumna of the UGA Grady College of Journalism, Jennifer Eakins has been working in the sports industry for well over a decade. She has had stints with CNN Sports, the Atlanta Hawks and the Colorado Rockies. Her first fantasy football draft took place in 1996 where she selected Ricky Watters with the first overall pick, and she has been a fantasy degenerate ever since.

