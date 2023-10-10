Special to Yahoo Sports

Assessing who to let go from your fantasy teams after five contests is getting a bit easier as we have more of an idea of usage and output, but it’s still a leap of faith.

Here is this week’s list of players who are potentially droppable in favor of guys who are in better spots to perform and add more to your roster moving forward. If you need some players to stash for future use, I have you covered there, as well.

Cam Akers, RB, Vikings (75% rostered on Yahoo)

I try to only include players on this list once a season but Akers gets the dishonor of being on here two times due to the fact that he’s not startable on two different teams now in 2023. I received plenty of social media comments about him going to the Vikings and that my recommendation to drop him was premature in Week 3. However, Akers has averaged 4.45 points in half-PPR scoring in his time in Minnesota and boasts an inefficient 2.6 yards per attempt on the season.

I understand how shallow the RB pool is right now so please feel free to keep him if you are a believer. He may fall into the end zone for some points here and there, but the 75% of Yahoo managers currently rostering Akers need to temper any expectations for starting value.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Cowboys (47% rostered)

While some of the Dallas offensive pieces are worth waiting for, Cooks doesn't appear to be one of them. It’s been a brutal start for the Cowboys in the fantasy football realm, and Cooks is a forgotten man in an offense not clicking right now. He’s fifth on the team in targets with just 19 thus far and sits at WR103 in half-PPR points per contest. While the waiver wire is thin this week, someone like Josh Reynolds or Josh Downs will serve your roster better moving forward.

Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs (41% rostered)

Pour a few out for Moore as hopes were high for him heading into his sophomore season. Instead of a No. 1 WR role for the Chiefs, Moore is third in the pecking order in WR targets, and fourth overall with just 3.4 per tilt. The 23-year-old receiver has posted two games with zero catches in five weeks and has contributed just one fantasy-relevant contest to rosters in Week 2 against the Jaguars. Figuring out which pass-catcher to start in Kansas City not named Travis Kelce is a fool’s errand so relieve yourself of that weekly stress now before it gets worse.

Odell Beckham, WR, Ravens (34% rostered)

After missing two games with an ankle injury, Odell Beckham was sidelined again Sunday with an undisclosed issue after just one reception but returned to catch another pass for a total of 13 yards on the day. Not only is he not proving durable in his ninth season in the NFL, but when on the field, his production is not fantasy-worthy.

Beckham has yet to eclipse 37 yards in a single contest and hasn’t found the end zone in 2023. With an average of 5.7 half-PPR points per game thus far, Beckham is currently the WR81 and has no business on your rosters if you’re looking for imminent wins.

Matt Breida, RB, Giants (29% rostered)

Rostering Breida was not so fun while it lasted. He’s technically been the primary back for three consecutive weeks with Saquon Barkley on the shelf due to an ankle injury but hasn’t been very effective. The RB averaged nine attempts in each of these contests, yet failed to post more than 30 yards in any of them and was out-carried by Eric Gray in Week 5 against Miami.

Brieda is not startable even if Barkley continues to miss time, so send him to the waiver wire to tempt someone else in your fantasy league.

On Thin Ice

