Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping for your Week 16 waiver wire pickups

Writing this column after the fantasy football destruction that was Week 15 isn’t the easiest, but I’ll do my best to sort through what went down in order to best prepare you for Week 16. Hopefully, some of you made it through last week’s injury debacle and get a fresh slate for this next round.

Below is a look at some players who may be dropped (depending on your situation) as we head down the stretch of both the NFL and fantasy seasons. I’m not holding back this week, and you shouldn’t either. If you're looking for players to add, we have you covered there, too.

Marquise Brown, WR - Cardinals (82% rostered on Yahoo)

I know 82% of you held onto Marquise Brown this long, through injury and lack of chemistry, but it’s time to say goodbye to Hollywood for the 2023 season. He hasn’t reached the end zone since Week 8, has only eclipsed 61 yards twice this season, and re-injured the heel that gave him the questionable tag all last week, leaving the game without a single target.

The Cardinals' remaining two contests are somewhat WR-friendly (Bears and Eagles), but the way things are shaking out for Brown and the Arizona offense, it may be best to seek WR points elsewhere.

Dalton Kincaid, TE - Bills (88% rostered)

Historically, the TE position isn’t the most fruitful after the elite tier, but this year is providing some decent fantasy options as the season moves along. Sadly, Dalton Kincaid has been trending in the wrong direction over the last handful or so weeks, as his yardage totals have gone down every contest since Week 9 resulting in a TE16 output in half-PPR scoring per game (7.2) over the last six weeks. Things bottomed out in Week 15, when he had a goose egg and was targeted just twice.

Buffalo has experienced a resurgence in offensive prowess via the ground game since Joe Brady took over and it would make sense to keep that rolling in its efforts to make the NFL postseason. That leaves Kincaid with a lower-volume role, especially with fellow TE Dawson Knox healthy.

Gabe Davis, WR - Bills (82% rostered)

I included Gabe Davis in this column back in Week 12. Apparently, I was one week too early as he busted out a 19.5 half-PPR performance as the WR7 just five days later. Since then, the Buffalo WR has been invisible with zero catches on three targets. Davis is the epitome of a boom-bust fantasy player, which is not something you want when everything is on the line.

With Joe Brady now scheming plays, the Bills have become much more run-heavy and it’s working. Davis is an afterthought for Buffalo as he should be for your collective fantasy teams moving forward.

A decent chunk of fantasy managers have already taken the loss on Christian Watson, as he’s down to 70% Yahoo rostership. After missing the first three games of 2023 with a hamstring issue, Watson was on the shelf again for the last two due to those pesky hammies and failed to practice all last week, which does not bode well for a return in Week 16.

Let’s just pretend Watson does make it back for Sunday's contest. Are you going to trust him not only health and volume-wise, but against a Carolina defense ranked third in aFPA to opposing WRs?

Injured but hold

Likely droppable, but monitor injury

Ja'Marr Chase, WR - Bengals

Trevor Lawrence, QB - Jaguars

Jayden Reed, WR - Packers (depends on type of toe injury)

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - Patriots

Hunter Henry, TE - Patriots

Injury drops (season ending)

