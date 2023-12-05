Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping for your Week 14 waiver wire pickups

Special to Yahoo Sports

It’s eradication time for your fantasy football rosters, as we’re one week from all systems go for the postseason. Our squads need to be trimmed of all the fat and what-ifs so they are streamlined for success.

Below is a look at a handful of players who are drop-zone-worthy as we head down the stretch of the NFL and fantasy seasons. Some of these may be too aggressive for larger leagues or teams who have bye week issues, but these are the guys I think you're better off without moving forward.

Jahan Dotson, WR - Commanders (68% rostered on Yahoo)

To be honest, teammate Terry McLaurin can likely be dropped, too, but I’m not into the backlash that would come with including him in this column this week. Despite plenty of offseason hype, Jahan Dotson has been underwhelming this season outside of a few spike weeks. He popped in Weeks 8 and 9 as the WR4 in half-PPR scoring per game, but it’s becoming clear that was due to Curtis Samuel exiting with a toe injury 14 snaps into the Eagles contest and remaining sidelined through the next week’s tilt.

In the four games since, Dotson is averaging just 4.25 targets which he’s turned into 2.5 receptions for 24.5 yards per contest, while Samuel is leading the Commanders in fantasy production in that time frame. Washington is off this week, then get the Rams and Jets, who are both top-seven defenses in WR aFPA.

Josh Downs, WR - Colts (62% rostered)

Like Dotson, Josh Downs had some clutch fantasy moments this season, but sadly, he’s trending in the wrong direction. The Colts WR hasn’t found the end zone since Week 7 and in the last four games, he hasn’t eclipsed 43 receiving yards, with an average of just 26.8 per contest. After the Bengals this week —which is a solid matchup as Andy Behrens references in the video above — Indy faces the Steelers, Falcons and Raiders, whose defensive units all rank within the top 11 in WR aFPA this season.

[Visit 4for4, where 92% of subscribers made the playoffs, for more]

Tyler Allgeier, RB - Falcons (53% rostered)

I understand why 53% of Yahoo managers have been holding onto Tyler Allgeier this long, as Arthur Smith can be an enigma in his backfield usage, and of course, there’s the possibility of an injury to Bijan Robinson. However, we’re now seeing a split between Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson to spell the rookie, and the 23-year-old saw his lowest snap share of the season (16%) last week.

Allgeier has only hit double digits in half-PPR scoring three times this season, with the last one back in Week 9. Keeping Allgeier as insurance is a viable option if you can afford it, but if you need the roster spot to upgrade another position or even RB, he’s waivable.

Logan Thomas, TE - Commanders (68% rostered)

After two of the three worst fantasy performances of the season back to back for Logan Thomas, it’s time to move on from the 32-year-old, and the Commanders may do the same. With the playoffs no longer an option for Washington, they may decide to give more work to up-and-comer Cole Turner. Even if that’s not the case, Thomas is off this week and then gets a rough gauntlet for TEs in the Rams, Jets and 49ers, with two of those contests on the road.

Thomas served you well for a few streaming weeks, but at this point in the season, he’s not worth starting for the 4.5 half-PPR points per contest average over the last five games (TE29).

Miles Sanders, RB - Panthers (47% rostered)

He’s been in this column at least once but likely twice throughout the 2023 season, but three times may be a charm, as Miles Sanders is still rostered by 47% of Yahoo fantasy managers. Even when former Carolina coach Frank Reich was at the helm, and the backfield volume was essentially split between Sanders and Chuba Hubbard, the 26-year-old was not startable as the RB55 in half-PPR points per contest from Weeks 1-12 (5.5).

Interim head coach Chris Tabor treated Hubbard as the lead back and bellcow for the Panthers last week, giving him 25 touches, which he turned into 104 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile Sanders had eight carries for 23 yards and a reception worth six. Do your roster a solid and grab an RB with more upside in the coming weeks, like Ezekiel Elliott or Tyjae Spears.

Fiery Mention: I honestly think Drake London is droppable moving forward in Atlanta’’s run-heavy and inconsistent offense, but didn’t write him up since many of you are in larger leagues with limited options. Just don’t expect more than a WR4 output for the remainder of 2023. (or drop him; it may be very freeing)

Injury Drops

Tank Dell, WR - Texans (broken fibula)

Kenny Pickett, QB - Steelers (ankle)

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - Patriots (ankle): he’s likely droppable since he's expected to miss a few weeks and the Patriots aren’t in legitimate playoff contention and may keep him out beyond that.

This article was originally published on 4for4.com

More from 4for4.com: Week 14 IDP pickups

A proud alumna of the UGA Grady College of Journalism, Jennifer Eakins has been working in the sports industry for well over a decade. She has had stints with CNN Sports, the Atlanta Hawks and the Colorado Rockies. Her first fantasy football draft took place in 1996 where she selected Ricky Watters with the first overall pick, and she has been a fantasy degenerate ever since.