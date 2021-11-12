Fantasy football: Players to start, and others to sit, in Week 10

One of the most unattractive games in recent memory took place Thursday night, but it wasn’t without its interesting moments.

The Ravens looked awful, and the Dolphins figured out that blitzing Lamar Jackson on third down is a good idea.

Jackson failed to eclipse 300 total yards and had just one touchdown to go with an interception. That TD pass went to Mark Andrews, who finished with six catches for 63 yards.

For the most part, if you had anyone playing in this game in your starting lineup aside from Andrews, you were disappointed. One other bright spot, however, was Rashod Bateman. The rookie had six catches for 80 yards and could be breaking out after surpassing 80 yards in two of the past four games.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn't have a great fantasy output against the Giants last week, but he has a much better matchup against the Chiefs in Week 10.

Here's a look at some other players who could have good weeks, and others who should stay on your bench, heading into Week 10:

Quarterbacks

Start

Carson Wentz, Colts: The biggest concern in starting Wentz is whether he'll throw enough to accumulate a solid fantasy score. The Jaguars will probably fall back to earth after defeating the Bills last week. Wentz's connection with Michael Pittman has been great over the past three weeks.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks: Wilson healed quickly and had been a QB1 in three of the five weeks he played before the injury. Don't think too much about whether you should start him. Toss him out there against the Packers.

Derek Carr, Raiders: He had a rough week last time out, but Carr gets to face a Chiefs defense that is second-worst in points allowed to quarterbacks. Carr averages over 320 passing yards per game, and if he gets a pair of touchdowns, fantasy managers will be happy.

Sit

Kirk Cousins, Vikings: Facing the Chargers could prove to be too tough for Cousins. That defense is one of the top five in points allowed to quarterbacks. The Chargers have allowed just two TD passes over the past four games.

Ryan Tannehill, Titans: The Saints have the third-most picks in the league, and Tannehill has thrown for more than 300 yards just once this season. He's thrown for fewer than 200 yards in three games.

Baker Mayfield, Browns: Don't let last week's QB1 performance make you start Mayfield this week. He has to face the Patriots' defense, which is second-best in points allowed to the position.

Running backs

Start

James Conner, Cardinals: The guy was already stealing touchdowns from Chase Edmonds, and now Conner will be the lead back with Edmonds out with injury. Even though it's a tough matchup, Conner will have the volume and versatility to produce.

Javonte Williams, Broncos: Williams rushed for more than 100 yards for the first time last week and draws a good matchup with the Eagles. They give up the third-most fantasy points to running backs.

Devin Singletary, Bills: This one comes with a caveat. If Zack Moss can't make it back from his concussion, then Singletary has a lot of potential against the Jets, the worst team against running backs. Manage expectations if Moss does happen to play.

Sit

Michael Carter, Jets: Only Derrick Henry has been able to significantly dent the Bills' rush defense. After Henry's 143 yards, the season high against the Bills is 67 yards on 21 carries by Carlos Hyde last week. Henry and Antonio Gibson are the only running backs who have scored against the Bills.

Carlos Hyde, Jaguars: Speaking of Hyde, he didn't wreck shop last week in a start, and it looks as if James Robinson might play. Even if Hyde were the main back, he's facing the Colts, who are second-best at limiting running backs.

Titans running backs: You can't rely on Adrian Peterson at this point, and Jeremy McNichols isn't worthy of a start either. We haven't seen enough of D'Onta Foreman, the former Texas Longhorn who has battled multiple injuries in his career. The Saints are great at limiting running backs and should hold down whichever Titan leads the backfield.

Wide receivers

Start

Mike Williams, Chargers: He's caught just two passes in three straight games, but he has a great matchup with the Vikings. Six wideouts have gained at least 100 yards in eight games against Minnesota. Williams should break out of his slump.

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks: Lockett had been irrelevant in fantasy for five straight weeks before a huge output in Week 8. Wilson should be back after last week's bye. That should put Lockett back to WR2 status this week.

Terry McLaurin, Washington: The Buccaneers aren't the best at limiting wideouts, but McLaurin hasn't been as consistent as managers would like. He should be productive in a game in which Washington might have to throw a lot.

Sit

Jets receivers: The Bills are the best at limiting wideouts, so I'd stay away from Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder unless I had to have one in a flex spot.

Marquez Callaway, Saints: Though he has a good matchup, I can't trust whoever is throwing the ball for New Orleans right now.

Tim Patrick, Broncos: The Eagles are fourth-best in points allowed to wide receivers. I'd rather start Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy if I were to risk starting a Denver wideout.

