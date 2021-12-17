Fantasy football: Players to start, and others to sit, heading into Week 15

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman runs for a first down against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. Foreman has a shot to turn in an RB1 or RB2 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15.

The Chiefs and Chargers kicked off the start of the fantasy playoffs with a bang, showcasing a playoff-like contest Thursday night.

More: Fantasy football: Week 15 position rankings

Patrick Mahomes topped 400 yards passing and hooked up with teammates Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce often. Hill finished with 12 catches for 148 yards and a score, but Kelce had an even more impressive game as he caught 10 passes for 191 yards and scored twice, including the winner in overtime.

A limited Austin Ekeler did well enough for fantasy managers, scoring and totaling 82 yards. Justin Herbert accounted for three touchdowns and connected with Keenan Allen six times for 78 yards and a TD.

NFL odds: Matchups, spreads and over/unders

The highly entertaining game hopefully signals an exciting week ahead as we hope COVID-19 protocols don't keep out too many significant players.

Here's a look at some players that should start, and others you'll want to sit, heading into Week 15, the first week of the fantasy playoffs.

Quarterbacks

Start

Taysom Hill, Saints: The Buccaneers are in the bottom eight in points allowed to quarterbacks and Hill has been great for fantasy. He's finished as a QB1 in back-to-back weeks.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings: A QB1 in four of the last six weeks, Cousins should do well against a Bears defense that has allowed at least two TD passes in three straight games.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers: If the QB position went sideways for you early you might be streaming the position. Garoppolo could prove to be useful in a good matchup against the Falcons. He's thrown at least two TDs in six of his last seven games.

Sit

Russell Wilson, Seahawks: He could improve upon his last performance against the Rams, in which he threw for just 152 yards and one TD. He was intercepted in that game and goes on the road this time around, though.

Carson Wentz, Colts: His team has a real shot to beat the Patriots, but I don't think it will be because of his arm or legs. Wentz and the Colts had the bye week to prepare for their opponents, but so did Bill Belichick.

Story continues

Derek Carr, Raiders: The Browns haven't allowed more than one touchdown pass in six of their last seven games. Carr's biggest weapon is Hunter Renfrow and the quarterback will be without Darren Waller again.

Running backs

Start

Sony Michel, Rams: Back in Week 5, Michel recorded an RB2 performance against the Seahawks. That was before he took over the largest share of touches due to Darrell Henderson missing time. Henderson is likely to return, but as we said, Michel still provides value in a complementary role.

D'Onta Foreman, Titans: The Steelers have allowed some big games to running backs this season, including a 200-yard game by Dalvin Cook last week. Foreman just missed out on an RB1 performance in Week 14.

James Robinson, Jaguars: Urban Meyer is finally gone and hopefully that means a new lease on football life for players like Robinson and QB Trevor Lawrence. Robinson has a great matchup against the Texans this week.

Sit

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks: He had a big game last week, rushing for 137 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. The Rams are a much tougher matchup, though. They haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher since Week 4.

Eagles running backs: It would be tough to suss out who will get the most opportune touches for Philly. Sanders had a great outing two weeks ago before the bye, but he's also dealing with a sprained ankle. Jordan Howard is also coming off an injury while Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell are also in the picture.

Damien Harris, Patriots: The competence of Rhamondre Stevenson coupled with Harris dealing with a hamstring injury makes it unlikely that Harris has a big week against a tough Colts defense.

Wide receivers

Start

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders: It's not like Renfrow had zero value before becoming Carr's favorite target due to Waller's absence. But Renfrow has been going crazy, catching 30 passes for 353 yards and a TD over the last three weeks.

Brandin Cooks, Texans: Davis Mills is showing that he can support a fantasy-relevant wideout. Cooks caught eight passes for 101 yards last week against the Seahawks and has a matchup with the Jaguars this week. The last time he faced them he had 132 yards.

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers: Deebo Samuel is getting his fantasy points via the running game these days and that's benefitting Aiyuk. The second-year receiver caught the game winner last week and gets to face a Falcons defense that is the fourth-worst team in points allowed to the position.

Sit

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns: With his top two quarterbacks dealing with COVID-19 protocols it would be unwise to start Peoples-Jones. Even though Jarvis Landry is likely to miss action, I wouldn't roll with Peoples-Jones this week.

Julio Jones, Titans: A 100-yard Week 2 performance has been the only highlight for Jones this season. Even with A.J. Brown out, Jones shouldn't be started until he looks like his old self. That may not happen.

Broncos receivers: Tight end Noah Fant led the team in receiving yardage last week and the two TD passes Teddy Bridgewater threw went to a tight end and a running back. Jerry Jeudy has yet to make the expected impact and Courtland Sutton has fallen off the face of the earth since Week 6.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Fantasy football: Players to start, and others to sit, for Week 15