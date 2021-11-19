Fantasy football: Players to start, and others to sit, in the NFL's Week 11

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrates after a touchdown against the Saints last Sunday. The former Texas A&M star should have another good fantasy week as he faces the Texans.

Boy, that Thursday night game was quite a stinker, unless you like defense and stagnant offense.

The Falcons couldn't get anything done with Matt Ryan throwing for just 153 yards while the run game amassed 40 yards on 16 attempts.

More: Fantasy football: Week 11 position rankings

The Patriots' defense had the biggest fantasy score, causing four turnovers, sacking Ryan four times and even scoring on a pick six.

More: Fantasy football: Breakouts, busts and sleepers for the 2021 season

The lone offensive touchdown went to Nelson Agholor on a 19-yard play. Mac Jones threw the TD and totaled 207 yards through the air.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris each factored into the New England rushing attack. Stevenson led with 69 yards while Harris added 56. It looks as if it could be a frustrating timeshare from here on out for fantasy managers.

Here's a look at more of Week 11's slate as we designate some players to start, and others to sit, in fantasy lineups.

Quarterbacks

Start

Joe Burrow, Bengals: I think the bye week will prove to be beneficial for Burrow after having a bad game in Week 9 against the Browns. The Raiders are coming off a game in which they allowed Patrick Mahomes to throw for five TDs while amassing over 400 yards.

Ryan Tannehill, Titans: Tannehill has been a QB1 in three of the past four games and draws a matchup with the Texans, who are in the bottom 10 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.

Derek Carr, Raiders: Carr ended up with a QB1 finish last week and gets to face a Bengals defense that let the Jets' Mike White throw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in Week 8.

Sit

Carson Wentz, Colts: He had been on a roll before disappointing fantasy managers in last week's contest against the Jaguars. This week he has to face the Bills, who are the best at limiting quarterbacks in fantasy points.

Daniel Jones, Giants: The Bucs have given up a good number of fantasy points to quarterbacks, but Jones hasn't been a QB1 for five straight weeks.

Story continues

Kirk Cousins, Vikings: Cousins is good for some quality games, but he has to face a Packers defense that just held Russell Wilson to 161 passing yards and no touchdowns while intercepting him twice.

Running backs

Start

A.J. Dillon, Packers: He'll finally get a chance to be the main man with Aaron Jones missing the game with a sprained MCL. Dillon should have the volume to put up a good fantasy score.

James Conner, Cardinals: Conner was a decent start last week against the Panthers with Chase Edmonds out. Conner should be even better this week against a Seahawks defense that is second-worst against running backs.

Myles Gaskin, Dolphins: The Jets have allowed seven total TDs to running backs over the past two games. Gaskin should be productive against the worst team in points allowed to the position.

Sit

Devin Singletary, Bills: He started the season with four straight games of double-digit carries but hasn't matched that since Week 4. Though he scored last week, he registered only an RB2 performance with 43 rushing yards. The Colts will be much tougher to run on than the Jets.

Eagles running backs: Miles Sanders could theoretically return this week, but that's yet to be determined. The Saints haven't allowed a running back to rush for more than 72 yards. Christian McCaffrey did that in Week 2 on 24 carries. They're too tough for Jordan Howard and Boston Scott.

Adrian Peterson, Titans: D'Onta Foreman had the most success for Tennessee last week, and the Texans actually did well against Miami's RBs in Week 9. Peterson didn't look good in his first action of the year.

Wide receivers

Start

Marquise Brown, Ravens: The Bears are fifth-worst in points allowed to wideouts, and Brown has popped off in spots this season. He's got a good shot to be a WR1 this week.

Brandin Cooks, Texans: Cooks has been productive despite some ugly results for his team. He's caught at least five passes in all but one game and gets to face the Titans, who are the worst team in points allowed to wide receivers.

DeVonta Smith, Eagles: The rookie has had WR1 performances in two straight weeks, both tough matchups. This week he faces the Saints, who are in the bottom five in points given up to the position.

Sit

James Washington, Steelers: Washington stepped in for an injured Chase Claypool last week and scored. The Chargers are second-best in points allowed to wideouts, however, and Claypool could return this week.

Bears receivers: Justin Fields could be a good passing quarterback when it's all said and done, but he's struggling in his first year. With the Bears facing the Ravens, a team that's in the top 10 in points allowed to wideouts, Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson should remain on fantasy benches.

Kenny Golladay, Giants: It could be tempting to start him after the Giants' bye, but I wouldn't trust him yet. Kadarius Toney could play, and he's looked like the better playmaker when healthy.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Fantasy football: Players to start, and others to sit, in NFL Week 11