Fantasy Football: Player takeaways ahead of Week 12

I’m still trying to process what happened in Week 11. It can be summed up by underwhelming quarterback performances, kickers hitting the uprights, and sheer domination by some superstars.

Here are my takeaways from Week 11.

J.T. (Jonathan Taylor) Means "Just Touchdowns"

I officially declare November 21 National Jonathan Taylor Day!

What is so spectacular is that he made NFL history and became the Buffalo Bills’ owner all in one day! I wonder how long it’s going to take to build the statue in front of Lucas Oil Stadium?

Seriously though, where do I even begin? Spoiler alert: He was the RB1 in Week 11.

Best PPR game for a RB in the Super Bowl Era



1. Jamaal Charles 59.5

2. Clinton Portis 57.4

3. Alvin Kamara 56.2

4. Shaun Alexander 56.1

5. Doug Martin 55.2

6. Corey Dillon 53.6

7. Jonathan Taylor 53.4pic.twitter.com/Z65TVTf78P — FantasyLabs NFL (@FantasyLabsNFL) November 22, 2021

First, let me remind everyone that the Bills were the top-ranked defense against running backs going into Week 11. Apparently, Taylor did not get the memo. He absolutely steamrolled the Bills for 3 touchdowns and 98 yards just in the first half. He ended the day with 32 rushing attempts, 185 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns plus a receiving score.

He must be exhausted because I just got tired from writing all that. Anyway, as mentioned before, Taylor's reign of terror led him to make NFL history.

Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) is the 3rd player ever with 100+ scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in 8 straight games.



He joins @ProFootballHOF LaDainian Tomlinson (@LT_21 - 2006) and Lydell Mitchell (1975-76). Tomlinson was the only other to do so in a single season. pic.twitter.com/t6zJQhVjnF — NFL345 (@NFL345) November 21, 2021

Even before the 5-touchdown explosion, Taylor was dominating the league. According to PlayerProfiler, he was first in red-zone touches, second in touchdowns and second in points per game before Week 11. Currently, Taylor is leading the league in rushing yards (1122) and rushing touchdowns (13). If he isn’t considered the best running back in the NFL yet, he sure is coming for that top spot sooner rather than later.

There isn’t much else to say besides this: Enjoy the ride and in Jonathan Taylor we trust.

Just-Win Jefferson

So I have “bad” news and good news about Justin Jefferson entering Week 11.

Let’s start off with the bad news. Shockingly, Jefferson leads the league in dropped passes. I say shockingly semi-sarcastically because they do not have a significant impact on a player’s performance or outlook.

Ok, now the good news.

Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson are on another level 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZouSK0AIfy — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 22, 2021

Entering Week 11, Jefferson was the WR10 in points per game, sixth in receiving yards, ninth in red-zone targets, and 10th in receptions. His consistency has also been impressive as he’s currently the WR5 in points per game and has been in the top 12 six times. Basically, Jefferson was already having a stellar year and decided to add to it on Sunday.

Jefferson hit the griddy a few times Sunday after having 8 receptions for a season-high 169 yards and two touchdowns, finishing as the WR1 overall. His 169 yards led all receivers and were also his second-highest yardage total since Week 3 of his rookie season. This game was just another example of how brilliant Jefferson has been all year. No matter the matchup, Jefferson is a staple in your lineup for the rest of the season.

SuperCam!

Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive — you know the rest.

Despite the eventual Panthers loss, Cam Newton stepped into the phone booth and transformed into SuperCam on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. He looked like he did during his 2015 MVP season while throwing for 189 passing yards and two passing touchdowns plus 46 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. The last time Newton had a game with exactly 2 passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown was Week 8 in 2018.

He also made sure to allow his Superfriends to join in on the fun. DJ Moore had his most receptions since Week 7 (5) and scored a touchdown for the first time since Week 4. Christian McCaffrey was his usual self, putting up 119 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown. Even Robby Anderson got in on the action, seeing his highest reception total since Week 4 (5). It was encouraging to see the big three get involved and it provided optimism for their involvement in the future.

Newton gets very favorable matchups in his next two games where he'll face bottom-tier defenses in Miami and Atlanta. He should be a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 for the rest of the season based on his offensive weapons and rushing floor.

We should all be grateful that SuperCam has come back to save the day once again.

Crying Tannehill

I don’t know who misses Derrick Henry more — fantasy managers, or the Tennessee Titans. Ryan Tannehill and the Titans may have fooled us into thinking they were still a good team even without Henry. They were coming off two straight wins against the electric LA Rams and a top-10 defense in the New Orlean Saints. Tannehill was QB11 in points per game during that span. So, surely they would have no problem against the lowly Houston Texans, right? Right?

Ryan Tannehill throws four interceptions in a game for the first time in his career and the #Texans celebrate. pic.twitter.com/hUv8K6YW7U — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 21, 2021

Somehow the Houston Texans were able to beat the now 8-3 Tennessee Titans. Despite throwing for 323 passing yards and a touchdown, Tannehill was abysmal all game, throwing a career-high 4 interceptions and finishing QB17. The Titans were playing from behind the entire game and Tannehill’s 52 passing attempts was the second-highest of his career. With Julio Jones on IR and A.J. Brown in and out of the game due to injury, the Titans couldn’t assemble any sense of offense.

To make matters worse, Tannehill now leads the league in interceptions (12). Maybe he can put this game behind him and bounce back next week. Let’s see who Tannehill is playing.

Oh no.

He has to face the New England Patriots who give up the second-fewest fantasy points to try the quarterback position. I wouldn’t feel confident playing him and would try to utilize a streamer off waivers. Going forward, Tannehill should be considered a mid-range QB2 to be played in favorable matchups.

Oh Derrick Henry, come back to us soon, please.

