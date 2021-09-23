Which Fantasy Football player has you panicking the most? | FFSK

Yahoo Sports

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don give fantasy previews of each NFL game to be played on Sunday of week 3. Among the questions they try and answer are: Why is everyone freaking out about Terry McLaurin? How much will Justin Fields boost the Bears’ playmakers? Is it time to buy (low) on CEH? Will Bill Belichick be able to stop Alvin Kamara? Is Daniel Jones a good fantasy QB? What does the 49ers backfield need to stay healthy? 14 games in all, and we have breakdowns of each of them!