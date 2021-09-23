Which Fantasy Football player has you panicking the most? | FFSK
Matt Harmon decides if certain players should have you panicking in week 3 of the Fantasy Football season.
Don't set your Week 3 lineup before watching “Fantasy Football Live” on Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Let our experts be your guide as they cover the latest news and sit-start advice.
Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don give fantasy previews of each NFL game to be played on Sunday of week 3. Among the questions they try and answer are: Why is everyone freaking out about Terry McLaurin? How much will Justin Fields boost the Bears’ playmakers? Is it time to buy (low) on CEH? Will Bill Belichick be able to stop Alvin Kamara? Is Daniel Jones a good fantasy QB? What does the 49ers backfield need to stay healthy? 14 games in all, and we have breakdowns of each of them!
The Nebraska Football Team looks to build on last weeks performance at #3 Oklahoma this Saturday night at #20 Michigan
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said earlier this week that he’s good to go for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but his practice workload suggests there may be some doubt about his ability to play. Cook missed the first two days of practice this week with an ankle injury and he remained off the field [more]
#Bills' Sean McDermott on Josh Allen: 'Smart football wins'
Wondering how the Broncos' stars will fare statistically against the Jets? The Huddle offers fantasy projections for Sunday's game.
Browns Vs. Bears: All the media info you need as well as who is the referee for the game:
Take a deep dive into Week 3 DFS with our value-based lineup picks.
5 Washington Football Team players the #Bills must game plan for in Week 3:
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 3's top quarterback plays. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)
Here is the Vikings' injury report for Friday:
