Fantasy football player makes billboard apology

A fantasy football manager has had his face displayed on a huge billboard, to publicly apologise for finishing last in his friends' league.

Zac Evans, 30, from Leeds, said his Fantasy Premier League season was "an absolute catastrophe".

Following his loss, he agreed to fulfil the forfeit for coming bottom of the pile against his friends.

The digital billboard, in Trafford Park, Manchester, featured a picture of Mr Evans and an apology to a list of other players.

It can be seen from Trafford Road, on the side of Victoria Warehouse, and reads: "I would like to publicly apologise to the below for my pathetic performance."

Mr Evans said: "I thought it would be a good bit of fun at the end of the day and life's a bit boring, so it's a good talking point for the memory book."

Mr Evans, who is a Spurs fan, has been playing fantasy football with a group of friends for three years.

He said: "It got to part-way through the season and there were just four of us at the bottom.

"We kind of said, 'what's the point in concentrating, what's the point of changing the team?'

"So we said, 'let's make a bet'."

Mr Evans said that previously the team used to make public apologies for losing 5-0, but thought they were "too old" for that and opted for an official sign instead.

'Feeling confident'

He finished last out of 31 teams, despite his team name being "Shock He's Top FC".

"I think the lads think it's funny because of my team name, which I've used for three years running," Mr Evans said.

"There were too many injuries and things getting in the way.

"There's far too many games in the season now and it's messing up people's fantasy and they only give us two wildcards."

Asked if he had higher hopes for next season, Mr Evans said he was "feeling confident".

