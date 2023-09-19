Fantasy Football Panic Meter: How worried should Josh Jacobs managers be? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 2 lineup ready for victory.
We're proud to introduce Live Activities, a new feature which allows users to view matchup score updates LIVE, directly from the home screen of their iOS device.
Week 1 is finally here! Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal our new weekly segment 'People's Panic Meter' that will solicit fantasy issues that people are having over their fantasy teams throughout the season. The two then share their top ten biggest and boldest predictions for the 2023 NFL season.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1.
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
We want you to start your fantasy football week off on the right foot. To help make that happen, we’re making some changes to Fantasy Football Live this season!
The NFL kicks off the regular season tonight and we kick off another season of the 'Stat Nerd' podcast with Yahoo Sports Dalton Del Don. Matt Harmon and Del Don share one stat you need to know about every team heading into Week 1.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to go over all the biggest fantasy headlines from this offseason and preseason for each of the 32 NFL teams. Consider them your fantasy FYIs before heading into your drafts this weekend.
Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.
To conclude "Cram Week" and our draft season coverage we have everyone on the Yahoo Fantasy staff here to provide their one last piece of advice you need to know before heading into your drafts. Yahoo's Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski, Dan Titus, Jorge Martin and Kate Magdziuk all share their final convictions of the draft season.
We continue 'Conviction Week' on the pod with the second preseason episode of Ekeler's Edge. Los Angeles Chargers RB joins Matt Harmon to dive into the Ask Austin Mailbag where we asked for your boldest fantasy predictions for the 2023 season. And boy did you deliver.
Fantasy Life's Kendall Valenzuela joins Matt Harmon on the pod to continue 'Convictions Week' by identifying the candidates to breakout and become elite fantasy plays in 2023.
We kick off 'Conviction Week' on the pod and provide our strongest and final takes heading into the 2023 fantasy season. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest sleepers in drafts this year.
Josh Jacobs held out this preseason after he declined to sign the franchise tag the Raiders tried to place on him.
Every fantasy football draft comes with its set of personalities — which one are you?
These players are expected to return to the court in the 2023-24 NBA season after suffering injuries. How should drafters handle them?