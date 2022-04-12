Fantasy Football: Our favorite NFL offseason moves of 2022 so far

The NFL draft is just a few weeks away, coming on the heels of an exciting, furiously active early offseason. Our fantasy football analysts reveal the moves they've liked the most thus far and why.

Allen Robinson is free

Liz Loza: Breaking up with the Bears and finding joy in Los Angeles?

Allen Robinson and I have a lot in common.

I am, admittedly, still concerned about his medicals, but he couldn't have landed in a better spot. With Robert Woods off to Nashville and Odell Beckham Jr. rehabbing until November, Robinson's rebound potential is through the roof. Assuming he's healthy, he could step into a 100+ target season. That's a reduction in volume from 2020 and 2019, but the upgrade in QB should significantly boost his efficiency.

As of right now he's on the WR2/WR3 border and just outside of the top-25 players at the position. That may not be flashy, but he's a proven player joining a proven system, which offers fantasy investors a unique combination of floor and ceiling.

The Bengals protect Joe Burrow

Andy Behrens: The Cincinnati Bengals haven't made any single splashy acquisition that took over the NFL news cycle for any length of time.

But the team managed to do something far more important: Cincinnati has built a wall around franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

Somehow, in a season in which Burrow completed a league-best 70.4 percent of his throws at 8.9 yards per attempt, he was also the game's most frequently sacked QB. He led the NFL not just in sacks (51) but also in yards lost to sacks (370). It can be argued that no contending team had as glaring a need in any area entering the offseason as the Bengals did on the offensive line.

So far, to address that massive need, Cincinnati has added veterans Alex Cappa (formerly of Tampa), Ted Karras (New England) and La'el Collins (Dallas). It's possible the team isn't yet done building its big orange wall, but they're off to a stellar start. Burrow has been a huge offseason winner.

The massive Russell Wilson trade shakes up the league

Scott Pianowski: It's Russell Wilson to the Broncos for me, by far. Denver's had skill talent coming out of its ears for years, but the wrong triggermen running the offense. Wilson's also getting a change of scenery at the right time. I'm also thrilled to see Trevor Lawrence get a real chance in Year 2, now that overmatched Urban Meyer is out of the way. I don't think every scout under the sun was wrong on Lawrence; Meyer simply set him up to fail. Let's unplug, reboot, and try this again.

Russell Wilson may have stolen most of the QB headlines in the NFL offseason, but don't sleep on Trevor Lawrence being free of Urban Meyer. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Amari Cooper leaves the Cowboys for Cleveland

Dalton Del Don: While Russell Wilson going to Denver has the most fantasy ramifications, let’s go with Amari Cooper leaving Dallas for Cleveland. Not only did the move arguably increase Cooper’s fantasy value now that he’s the clear No. 1 receiver for Deshaun Watson, but it also boosted CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup all up the rankings. I moved Lamb into my top-five WRs with Cooper gone and Schultz into my top-three TEs (with Blake Jarwin and Cedrick Wilson gone) — ahead of Mark Andrews.

Tom Brady's retirement lasts two proverbial minutes

Matt Harmon: While it wasn't a player/team-changer like all my colleagues offered up, my favorite move of the offseason was Tom Brady returning from his extended vacation to start for the Buccaneers again in 2022. Brady's return helped bring the wildly underrated Russell Gage to Tampa Bay to man the slot position and absorb some of Antonio Brown's vacated role. Leonard Fournette promptly deleted his "goodbye" social media post and soon after signed a three-year deal to re-up with Tampa Bay. He's one of the most underrated players in fantasy and should moonwalk right into a RB1 workload.

Chris Godwin was tagged before Brady "came back" but eventually signed a long-term deal and is such a fantastic fit with the veteran. Holdover Mike Evans looks to be the biggest winner of all. With Godwin banged up to start 2022, Brown gone and Brady back in the fold, Evans has the ecosystem, ability and volume to push for a top-five wide receiver season.

The GOAT remains the rising tide that lifts all boats.

