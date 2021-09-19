Fantasy Football: The one Eagles player you need to start in Week 2

The Eagles and 49ers are a little over an hour away from kickoff and as the teams continue through warmups, we’ve identified the one player that’s a must-start in Fantasy Football.

DeVonta Smith

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) pulls down a touchdown pass over Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon (21) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners are already vulnerable at cornerback with Jason Verrett out and with Josh Norman set to make his first start of the season on two weeks' notice, rookie DeVonta Smith is a must-start in fantasy football after his Week 1 debut. Only 27 receivers had more targets than Smith in Week 1, 19 had more catches, and even though the yardage wasn't off the charts, he logged his first touchdown.

