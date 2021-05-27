Fantasy football narratives we'd pay to go away forever

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Marcas Grant of the NFL Network to talk about the latest in fantasy football and the narratives from this point in the season they'd like to see disappear.

First, they chat about the report that the Detroit Lions are working out Todd Gurley for a possible reunion with Jared Goff in the motor city. They also talk about A.J. Brown's TikTok recruitment campaign of Julio Jones.

Earlier in the week, ESPN reported that a certain former U.S. President tried to bribe a senator in order to sweep the NFL's "Spygate" investigation under the rug, which got us thinking: which fantasy narratives would we pay to go away as well? The Saints will be good this year! The Steelers will be bad this year! X player is looking swole on Instagram! All can get lost. (13:25)

Finally, Matt continues his series on stackable offenses & explains why you may want to stack Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and the Los Angeles Rams. (44:55)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown on his phone after a game. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

