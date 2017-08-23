Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Sleepers, risers, fallers in ADP

Sporting News
1 / 1
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Sleepers, risers, fallers in ADP

The end of the preseason is coming, and so are most of people's fantasy football drafts. Over the next 11 days, over 60 percent of fantasy football owners will draft their teams for the upcoming season. One way to better understand a player's value, be it someone high in the rankings or a late-round sleeper, is through average draft position (ADP) in mock drafts.

Over the past couple of weeks, we've looked at the trends that we are seeing in the Mock Draft Army. For those not familiar with the Army, allow me to quickly share: To avoid all the auto-drafting and computer players we see in some of the big sites’ mocks, I run about around 10 mock drafts across all different styles and formats each week. Half the draft room is filled with industry people from Fantasy Alarm, SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio and a variety of other fantasy sports websites. The other half is you -- the readers and listeners.

There are no auto-drafters, and every person who takes part in these drafts is there from the first to the final round. The chat room during the draft becomes a fantastic Q&A session, filled with a ton of fantasy information to help you with your upcoming drafts. If you would like to be a part of the Army and on the mailing list for the weekly draft schedule, simply email Mockdraftarmy@yahoo.com.

MORE: Fantasy Alarm 2017 Draft Kit

Now, as far as the trend report goes, I’ll list some of the more significant risers and fallers over these past two weeks and then share the rest of the ADP Trend Report. Incidentally, you can always check out the Mock Draft Army ADP at rtsports.com.


Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Biggest ADP risers


Darren McFadden, RB, DAL (+9.6%) – No major surprise here as the news of the Ezekiel Elliott suspension shot DMC up many draft boards in recent weeks. The talk of a committee approach in Dallas with him and Alfred Morris, plus the belief by many that Zeke’s suspension will be reduced, helps keep the helium from getting too bad. Still, many are on McFadden in the mid-to-late rounds regardless if they’re handcuffing or not.

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (+8.0%) – His talent is off the charts, and he’s getting a lot of preseason love from pundits everywhere. There’s not much to say about the Vikings backfield other than that it should belong to Cook all season long. Latavius Murray is perpetually banged up, coaches don’t like his upright running style, and frankly, whomever was in charge of his signing with Minnesota has probably been fired. Murray has already conceded his spot on the depth chart, and no one is even talking about Jerick McKinnon. Barring an injury, Cook’s name is the only one you need to know here.

Carlos Hyde, RB, SF (+7.9%) – The back and forth throughout the preseason has been a bit aggravating, but after matching up Hyde with Tim Hightower and Joe Williams, new head coach Kyle Shanahan is likely to stick with Hyde as his bell cow this season. We’ve see what a Shanahan-led offense does to the fantasy value of the running backs, so as long as Hyde stays healthy, you should enjoy his work this season.

Jameis Winston, QB, TB (+7.7%) – Not a whole lot of movement given his ADP, but Winston is steadily climbing up the charts with regard to his contemporaries like Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota. You’ve got to love the addition of DeSean Jackson to the receiving corps, and after a couple of preseason games, there’s definitely more hype on O.J. Howard and what he brings to the table as a receiving weapon.

Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (+7.3%) – While many were expecting tight end Eric Ebron to haul in the targets vacated by the loss of Anquan Boldin, Golladay has stepped up and really taken this WR3 spot by storm. He looks really strong coming out of the slot and could be an interesting PPR option this season. Don't worry about his targets going to Ebron -- that guy just can’t stay healthy.

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet


Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Biggest ADP fallers


Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (-56.1%) – Well, duh. His ADP has dropped significantly with word of the suspension, and he’s hovering around the late second round now in most drafts. We should hear more about whether the suspension will be reduced soon enough, but for now it looks like there are plenty willing to let him go.

Sammy Watkins, WR LAR (-22.6%) – You didn’t really think the move to the Rams would actually increase the interest in Watkins, did you? The Rams have more issues with their passing game than the Bills did, so don’t expect Watkins to suddenly be considered a breakout WR1 at all. Jared Goff has plenty to learn, and it will come at the expense of Watkins’ workload.

Marqise Lee, WR JAC (-11.2%) – The ankle sprain is one issue holding people back, and the other is the quarterback concerns. Word out of Jacksonville is that Chad Henne has passed Blake Bortles on the depth chart, and now there’s talk of Brandon Allen getting some work with the first team. Lee has tremendous talent, but people just don’t trust that he’s going to see the ball with any real consistency here.

T.Y. Hilton, WR IND (-10.8%) – With Andrew Luck’s Week 1 in doubt due to these growing concerns with his throwing shoulder, it’s no surprise that Hilton’s stock is also falling. You can also attribute it to the struggling offensive line for the Colts and the concerns that the ground game isn’t going to hold being led by Frank Gore. The good news is that you just might be able to get a better bargain price on Hilton now. If all these early concerns are all for naught, then you’ve got one great receiver at a discounted rate.

DeMarco Murray TEN RB 16.65 16.52 13 21 -0.80%

Samaje Perine, RB WAS (-9.6%) – Until he proves he can hold onto the ball, Perine will sit far behind both Robert Kelley and Chris Thompson this season. We know he’s got tremendous talent, and he should eventually take over the ground game in its entirety, but until his fumble-itis is cured, he’s going to be hanging out on the sidelines learning from afar.



T.Y. Hilton, WR IND (-10.8%) – With Andrew Luck’s Week 1 in doubt due to these growing concerns with his throwing shoulder, it’s no surprise that Hilton’s stock is also falling. You can also attribute it to the struggling offensive line for the Colts and the concerns that the ground game isn’t going to hold being led by Frank Gore. The good news is that you just might be able to get a better bargain price on Hilton now. If all these early concerns are all for naught, then you’ve got one great receiver at a discounted rate.

Player Tm Pos Current 2 Wks Ago Min Max Trend
David Johnson ARI RB 1.03 1.05 1 2 1.90%
Le'Veon Bell PIT RB 2.1 2.05 1 4 -2.40%
Antonio Brown PIT WR 3.1 3.24 2 5 4.50%
Odell Beckham NYG WR 4.77 4.76 3 8 -0.20%
Julio Jones ATL WR 6.03 6.43 4 9 6.60%
Mike Evans TB WR 8.71 9.67 4 13 11.00%
Melvin Gordon LAC RB 8.87 8.76 5 16 -1.20%
LeSean McCoy BUF RB 9.23 9 4 17 -2.50%
Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB 9.65 4.24 3 33 -56.10%
Devonta Freeman ATL RB 9.77 10.38 6 16 6.20%
A.J. Green CIN WR 10.23 10.1 7 17 -1.30%
Jordan Howard CHI RB 12.65 13.38 6 21 5.80%
Jordy Nelson GB WR 12.77 12.52 7 18 -2.00%
Jay Ajayi MIA RB 12.9 13.05 6 19 1.20%
Michael Thomas NO WR 14.77 15 9 20 1.60%
DeMarco Murray TEN RB 16.65 16.52 13 21 -0.80%
Todd Gurley LA RB 17.26 18 7 23 4.30%
Dez Bryant DAL WR 17.97 17.86 11 29 -0.60%
T.Y. Hilton IND WR 19.55 17.43 13 275 -10.80%
Amari Cooper OAK WR 22.16 21.76 17 35 -1.80%
Leonard Fournette JAC RB 24.48 24.24 16 38 -1.00%
Isaiah Crowell CLE RB 25.26 25.52 16 43 1.00%
Brandin Cooks NE WR 25.87 25.76 15 38 -0.40%
Terrelle Pryor WAS WR 26.68 27.95 17 51 4.80%
Rob Gronkowski NE TE 27.9 26.24 15 57 -5.90%
DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR 29.42 28.29 19 66 -3.80%
Alshon Jeffery PHI WR 29.77 30.48 20 46 2.40%
Demaryius Thomas DEN WR 30.77 30.81 22 60 0.10%
Doug Baldwin SEA WR 31.03 31.33 18 58 1.00%
Lamar Miller HOU RB 31.23 29.95 16 70 -4.10%
Aaron Rodgers GB QB 31.58 32.52 5 42 3.00%
Jarvis Landry MIA WR 33.13 30.86 20 68 -6.90%
Marshawn Lynch OAK RB 34.42 32.67 14 61 -5.10%
Carlos Hyde SF RB 36.06 38.9 21 84 7.90%
Keenan Allen LAC WR 37.68 35.86 24 70 -4.80%
Travis Kelce KC TE 38.03 37.62 25 65 -1.10%
Sammy Watkins LA WR 40.29 31.19 23 89 -22.60%
Christian McCaffrey CAR RB 40.58 39.24 26 63 -3.30%
Allen Robinson JAC WR 43.35 40 25 85 -7.70%
Tom Brady NE QB 43.48 45.52 4 67 4.70%
Michael Crabtree OAK WR 43.65 43.86 22 69 0.50%
Tyreek Hill KC WR 44.77 45.43 29 82 1.50%
Dalvin Cook MIN RB 45.65 49.29 25 66 8.00%
Golden Tate DET WR 45.81 45.38 37 71 -0.90%
Davante Adams GB WR 46.68 45.24 36 77 -3.10%
Julian Edelman NE WR 47.13 44.95 27 73 -4.60%
Joe Mixon CIN RB 47.19 45.86 22 81 -2.80%
Mark Ingram NO RB 48.45 49.05 27 107 1.20%
Drew Brees NO QB 49.94 52.48 7 65 5.10%
Spencer Ware KC RB 51.55 52.05 24 106 1.00%
Larry Fitzgerald ARI WR 52.03 50.62 38 86 -2.70%
Jordan Reed WAS TE 54.68 52.43 33 94 -4.10%
Ty Montgomery GB RB 54.9 52.76 26 106 -3.90%
Stefon Diggs MIN WR 56.45 58.1 41 74 2.90%
Greg Olsen CAR TE 56.84 55.95 44 79 -1.60%
Kelvin Benjamin CAR WR 56.87 60.43 33 85 6.30%
Tevin Coleman ATL RB 59 56.05 39 107 -5.00%
Emmanuel Sanders DEN WR 59.61 60.24 42 88 1.10%
Paul Perkins NYG RB 63.68 59.1 35 92 -7.20%
C.J. Anderson DEN RB 63.71 62.95 44 88 -1.20%
Brandon Marshall NYG WR 64.94 65.76 46 88 1.30%
Martavis Bryant PIT WR 66.74 68.1 33 99 2.00%
Ameer Abdullah DET RB 67.55 65.14 41 112 -3.60%
Mike Gillislee NE RB 67.55 61.43 45 103 -9.10%
Willie Snead NO WR 67.87 67.86 52 96 0.00%
DeVante Parker MIA WR 68.81 68.05 46 96 -1.10%
Jamison Crowder WAS WR 69.03 66 46 104 -4.40%
Matt Ryan ATL QB 70.77 71.57 19 114 1.10%
Danny Woodhead BAL RB 70.94 70.86 51 98 -0.10%
Bilal Powell NYJ RB 71.42 72 47 89 0.80%
Andrew Luck IND QB 71.52 71.52 37 114 0.00%
Eric Decker TEN WR 72.39 73.81 54 99 2.00%
Pierre Garcon SF WR 72.97 74.1 42 106 1.50%
Jimmy Graham SEA TE 73.68 75.71 50 104 2.80%
Donte Moncrief IND WR 73.97 70.14 51 111 -5.20%
Kyle Rudolph MIN TE 76.48 75.57 61 102 -1.20%
Zach Ertz PHI TE 77.48 79.24 53 113 2.30%
Cameron Meredith CHI WR 77.94 77.81 51 108 -0.20%
Theo Riddick DET RB 78.13 76.19 54 111 -2.50%
Eddie Lacy SEA RB 79.87 74.81 44 119 -6.30%
DeSean Jackson TB WR 82.35 82.19 54 110 -0.20%
Russell Wilson SEA QB 83.03 87.71 15 129 5.60%
Terrance West BAL RB 83.87 82.24 58 132 -1.90%
LeGarrette Blount PHI RB 87.45 83.57 46 127 -4.40%
Jeremy Maclin BAL WR 89.29 88.14 59 120 -1.30%
Tyrell Williams LAC WR 89.74 87.62 62 139 -2.40%
Tyler Eifert CIN TE 91.45 91.67 51 139 0.20%
John Brown ARI WR 91.71 88.71 60 145 -3.30%
Duke Johnson CLE RB 91.74 95.67 61 120 4.30%
Cam Newton CAR QB 92.81 98.57 34 154 6.20%
Marcus Mariota TEN QB 93.1 94.19 28 135 1.20%
Doug Martin TB RB 93.19 94.52 52 123 1.40%
Adrian Peterson NO RB 93.35 92.62 71 120 -0.80%
C.J. Prosise SEA RB 93.84 96.9 64 123 3.30%
Adam Thielen MIN WR 96.19 94.05 69 148 -2.20%
Corey Coleman CLE WR 98.45 98.57 79 137 0.10%
Rishard Matthews TEN WR 98.77 97.81 71 153 -1.00%
Randall Cobb GB WR 102.52 101.29 80 141 -1.20%
Delanie Walker TEN TE 102.97 103.05 64 144 0.10%
Hunter Henry LAC TE 103.06 100.33 71 149 -2.60%
Kirk Cousins WAS QB 104.29 105.9 36 142 1.50%
Frank Gore IND RB 104.45 98.19 78 150 -6.00%
Derrick Henry TEN RB 105.32 102.95 87 148 -2.30%
Derek Carr OAK QB 107.42 109.43 22 143 1.90%
Matt Forte NYJ RB 108.9 104.86 77 152 -3.70%
Josh Doctson WAS WR 110.26 109.71 71 146 -0.50%
Kareem Hunt KC RB 111.23 108 89 156 -2.90%
Ben Roethlisberger PIT QB 112.52 115.86 31 148 3.00%
Jameis Winston TB QB 112.55 121.24 30 160 7.70%
Robert Kelley WAS RB 112.61 116.24 85 183 3.20%
Jordan Matthews BUF WR 112.94 113.86 86 158 0.80%
Corey Davis TEN WR 113.35 110.19 50 145 -2.80%
Samaje Perine WAS RB 113.9 103 79 154 -9.60%
Eric Ebron DET TE 115.68 115.1 78 145 -0.50%
James White NE RB 117.61 113.48 81 163 -3.50%
Jonathan Stewart CAR RB 119.48 118.71 91 151 -0.60%
Kenny Britt CLE WR 121.48 120.05 90 163 -1.20%
Marvin Jones DET WR 123.16 124.57 98 180 1.10%
Jacquizz Rodgers TB RB 123.85 130.4 75 246 5.30%
Mike Wallace BAL WR 125.19 125.38 92 187 0.20%
Sterling Shepard NYG WR 125.35 122.43 72 168 -2.30%
Martellus Bennett GB TE 125.76 120.48 83 246 -4.20%
Dak Prescott DAL QB 126.16 127.38 46 175 1.00%
Zay Jones BUF WR 127.63 131 95 246 2.60%
Philip Rivers LAC QB 129.19 134.19 41 164 3.90%
Matthew Stafford DET QB 133.1 136.64 39 230 2.70%
Jack Doyle IND TE 135.87 135.55 83 240 -0.20%
Jeremy Hill CIN RB 136.79 134.19 88 246 -1.90%
Tyler Lockett SEA WR 137.45 139.31 103 240 1.40%
Jamaal Williams GB RB 139.89 138.21 109 246 -1.20%
Alvin Kamara NO RB 143.53 137.98 106 246 -3.90%
Marqise Lee JAC WR 146.37 129.95 99 246 -11.20%
Marlon Mack IND RB 146.56 133.79 89 246 -8.70%
Cole Beasley DAL WR 147.71 153.02 90 246 3.60%
Kevin White CHI WR 148.24 145 120 240 -2.20%
Thomas Rawls SEA RB 149.45 155.9 102 246 4.30%
Allen Hurns JAC WR 149.48 139.88 97 246 -6.40%
Jamaal Charles DEN RB 150.16 139.07 93 246 -7.40%
Austin Hooper ATL TE 151.4 148.36 103 246 -2.00%
Denver Broncos DEN DST 152.23 150.48 112 206 -1.10%
Chris Thompson WAS RB 152.68 157.07 107 246 2.90%
Taylor Gabriel ATL WR 153.05 155.57 119 246 1.60%
Latavius Murray MIN RB 155.79 146.69 103 246 -5.80%
Robert Woods LA WR 156.1 140.86 101 246 -9.80%
Joe Williams SF RB 157.66 154.4 115 246 -2.10%
Coby Fleener NO TE 158.37 156.4 117 246 -1.20%
Ted Ginn NO WR 158.4 158.86 109 246 0.30%
Seattle Seahawks SEA DST 158.81 155.33 115 197 -2.20%
Justin Tucker BAL K 159.84 156.67 101 223 -2.00%
John Ross CIN WR 161.74 164.45 116 246 1.70%
Stephen Gostkowski NE K 162.71 160.86 109 202 -1.10%
Breshad Perriman BAL WR 164.32 160.05 94 246 -2.60%
Houston Texans HOU DST 165.29 162.86 138 226 -1.50%
Andy Dalton CIN QB 165.32 163.1 42 246 -1.30%
Eli Manning NYG QB 166.85 163.74 40 246 -1.90%
Darren McFadden DAL RB 167.82 183.93 97 246 9.60%
Kansas City Chiefs KC DST 170.35 169.33 144 221 -0.60%
Matt Bryant ATL K 174.55 174.9 151 225 0.20%
Minnesota Vikings MIN DST 175.1 174.38 146 229 -0.40%
New England Patriots NE DST 175.55 174.57 158 227 -0.60%
Dan Bailey DAL K 176.19 175.14 152 239 -0.60%
Tyrod Taylor BUF QB 177.19 166.79 45 246 -5.90%
Arizona Cardinals ARI DST 177.71 176.6 150 246 -0.60%
Quincy Enunwa NYJ WR 178.11 142.69 98 275 -19.90%
D'Onta Foreman HOU RB 178.73 179.38 131 246 0.40%
Robby Anderson NYJ WR 179.21 188.02 115 246 4.90%
Kenny Stills MIA WR 179.55 179.52 102 246 0.00%
Giovani Bernard CIN RB 180.19 180.07 103 246 -0.10%
Cameron Brate TB TE 181.18 169.4 107 275 -6.50%
New York Giants NYG DST 183.77 181.9 147 246 -1.00%
Cairo Santos KC K 186.56 183 154 244 -1.90%
Darren Sproles PHI RB 186.61 172.24 116 262 -7.70%
Wil Lutz NO K 186.89 186.67 160 246 -0.10%
Carson Wentz PHI QB 186.94 181.67 44 246 -2.80%
Cooper Kupp LA WR 187.5 196.07 124 262 4.60%
Mohamed Sanu ATL WR 187.73 176.26 99 246 -6.10%
Jacksonville Jaguars JAC DST 188.24 182.64 143 246 -3.00%
Julius Thomas MIA TE 189.31 173.02 92 262 -8.60%
Blake Bortles JAC QB 191.94 181.62 47 246 -5.40%
Mike Williams LAC WR 193.1 191.81 100 246 -0.70%
Shane Vereen NYG RB 195.92 207.64 118 246 6.00%
Adam Vinatieri IND K 199.06 197.9 164 250 -0.60%
Jonathan Williams BUF RB 199.89 188.33 137 246 -5.80%
Carolina Panthers CAR DST 201.95 200.88 149 246 -0.50%
Rex Burkhead NE RB 202.44 194.76 134 246 -3.80%
Carson Palmer ARI QB 202.71 203.31 48 246 0.30%
Torrey Smith PHI WR 203.39 205.24 134 246 0.90%
Matt Prater DET K 203.58 198.12 158 275 -2.70%
Sebastian Janikowski OAK K 204.71 196.29 176 249 -4.10%
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST 205.63 199.43 163 246 -3.00%
O.J. Howard TB TE 206.13 192.02 121 262 -6.80%
Evan Engram NYG TE 206.6 195.98 135 275 -5.10%
Jalen Richard OAK RB 207.82 196.48 112 246 -5.50%
Charles Sims TB RB 208.56 193 121 275 -7.50%
Tavon Austin LA WR 208.82 203.19 128 246 -2.70%
Los Angeles Rams LA DST 210.03 205.02 168 246 -2.40%
Mason Crosby GB K 211 203.1 157 246 -3.70%
Kenny Golladay DET WR 212.05 227.55 94 262 7.30%
Jason Witten DAL TE 213.29 200.52 118 246 -6.00%
Dion Lewis NE RB 213.45 207.74 143 246 -2.70%
Dustin Hopkins WAS K 213.92 208.9 174 246 -2.30%
DeAndre Washington OAK RB 213.92 202.67 126 246 -5.30%
Will Fuller HOU WR 214.34 196.83 125 262 -8.20%
Brandon McManus DEN K 217.82 206.52 172 262 -5.20%
James Conner PIT RB 220.66 210.12 144 262 -4.80%
David Njoku CLE TE 220.92 201.36 146 262 -8.90%
Graham Gano CAR K 222.92 213.79 155 262 -4.10%
J.J. Nelson ARI WR 222.98 215.07 135 262 -3.50%
Devin Funchess CAR WR 223.15 217.88 136 262 -2.40%
Tim Hightower SF RB 223.65 204.93 123 275 -8.40%
Caleb Sturgis PHI K 224.34 215.83 180 246 -3.80%
Jerick McKinnon MIN RB 226.27 211.07 139 246 -6.70%
Jeremy McNichols TB RB 226.39 210 149 246 -7.20%
Oakland Raiders OAK DST 226.76 216.86 173 262 -4.40%
Mike Williams LAC WR 227.52 206.02 97 275 -9.40%
Wayne Gallman NYG RB 228.15 211.88 143 246 -7.10%
Robert Turbin IND RB 228.63 216.36 155 246 -5.40%
Josh Lambo LAC K 228.69 220.71 170 262 -3.50%
Anquan Boldin DET WR 228.82 222.9 134 262 -2.60%
T.J. Yeldon JAC RB 230.05 224.62 124 262 -2.40%
Devontae Booker DEN RB 230.23 218.31 121 262 -5.20%
C.J. Fiedorowicz HOU TE 230.52 211.19 148 275 -8.40%
Deshaun Watson HOU QB 230.92 219.83 75 262 -4.80%
Chris Conley KC WR 233.81 224.48 137 262 -4.00%
Chris Hogan NE WR 234.48 222.29 149 251 -5.20%
Juju Smith-Schuster PIT WR 234.81 216.79 145 275 -7.70%
Ryan Tannehill MIA QB 234.81 216.05 142 275 -8.00%
Chris Boswell PIT K 234.84 226.05 175 275 -3.70%
Baltimore Ravens BAL DST 234.84 221.86 177 275 -5.50%
Travis Benjamin LAC WR 235.39 225 134 275 -4.40%
Jay Cutler MIA QB 236.34 N/A 54 262 N/A
Jeremy Kerley SF WR 236.4 221.1 157 262 -6.50%
Alex Smith KC QB 236.66 N/A 55 262 N/A
Terrance Williams DAL WR 236.76 224.33 131 262 -5.30%
Joe Flacco BAL QB 236.82 N/A 52 262 N/A
Brian Hoyer SF QB 237.16 227.88 53 262 -3.90%
Dwayne Allen NE TE 237.35 226.76 134 262 -4.50%
Wendell Smallwood PHI RB 237.44 222.88 167 275 -6.10%
Chris Godwin TB WR 237.58 224.79 169 262 -5.40%
Miami Dolphins MIA DST 237.94 224.38 180 262 -5.70%
Atlanta Falcons ATL DST 237.95 220.69 172 275 -7.30%
Nelson Agholor PHI WR 238.73 228.55 129 262 -4.30%
Jared Cook OAK TE 239.05 221.57 166 275 -7.30%
Curtis Samuel CAR RB 239.1 N/A 147 262 N/A
Phil Dawson ARI K 239.1 226.1 184 275 -5.40%
Zach Miller CHI TE 239.1 224.19 97 275 -6.20%
Kenneth Dixon BAL RB 239.16 221 130 275 -7.60%
Sam Bradford MIN QB 239.32 N/A 49 262 N/A
Jared Goff LA QB 239.35 N/A 50 262 N/A
Marquise Goodwin SF WR 239.53 224.86 169 275 -6.10%
Trevor Siemian DEN QB 239.55 N/A 56 262 N/A
Mike Glennon CHI QB 239.74 N/A 62 262 N/A
Josh McCown NYJ QB 239.81 N/A 64 262 N/A
Tyler Boyd CIN WR 240.42 225.38 158 262 -6.30%
Tom Savage HOU QB 241 N/A 101 262 N/A
Kyle Juszczyk SF RB 241 227.81 144 275 -5.50%
Donnel Pumphrey PHI RB 241.13 223.9 149 275 -7.10%
Ryan Mathews PHI RB 241.15 223.93 155 275 -7.10%
Markus Wheaton CHI WR 241.37 226.52 146 262 -6.20%
Jermaine Kearse SEA WR 241.68 224.71 169 275 -7.00%
DeShone Kizer CLE QB 241.81 N/A 126 262 N/A
Paxton Lynch DEN QB 241.87 N/A 128 262 N/A
Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST 242.06 225.29 175 275 -6.90%
Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST 242.19 228.24 166 275 -5.80%
Patrick Mahomes KC QB 242.39 N/A 144 262 N/A
Matt Jones WAS RB 242.45 225.86 189 275 -6.80%
Jaron Brown ARI WR 242.63 N/A 167 262 N/A
Christian Hackenberg NYJ QB 242.84 N/A 158 262 N/A
Buffalo Bills BUF DST 242.89 229.26 172 275 -5.60%
Eli Rogers PIT WR 242.97 225.88 133 275 -7.00%
Justin Hunter PIT WR 243.03 227.93 192 262 -6.20%
Landry Jones PIT QB 243.19 N/A 169 262 N/A
Kenyan Drake MIA RB 243.23 226.26 141 275 -7.00%
Brock Osweiler CLE QB 243.26 N/A 171 262 N/A
Malcolm Mitchell NE WR 243.29 229.07 216 262 -5.80%
Brian Quick WAS WR 243.44 N/A 147 275 N/A
Dwayne Washington DET RB 243.48 226.64 165 275 -6.90%
Laquon Treadwell MIN WR 243.74 227.02 151 275 -6.90%
Alfred Morris DAL RB 243.82 N/A 159 275 N/A
Tajae Sharpe TEN WR 243.92 N/A 162 275 N/A
Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ TE 243.97 N/A 193 262 N/A
Marquess Wilson NYJ WR 244.05 N/A 166 275 N/A
Victor Cruz CHI WR 244.06 N/A 196 262 N/A
Matt Moore MIA QB 244.23 N/A 201 262 N/A
Trent Taylor SF WR 244.56 N/A 182 275 N/A
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST 244.63 N/A 184 275 N/A
New York Jets NYJ DST 244.65 228.36 179 275 -6.70%
Steven Hauschka BUF K 244.73 N/A 187 275 N/A
Cordarrelle Patterson OAK WR 244.74 N/A 217 262 N/A
Charles Clay BUF TE 244.74 228.5 188 275 -6.60%
Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST 244.76 228.52 188 275 -6.60%
Nick Novak HOU K 244.81 228.6 190 275 -6.60%
Jimmy Garoppolo NE QB 244.84 N/A 220 262 N/A
Chester Rogers IND WR 244.84 228.64 207 275 -6.60%
Blair Walsh SEA K 244.87 228.69 192 275 -6.60%
Paul Richardson SEA WR 244.89 N/A 192 275 N/A
Tennessee Titans TEN DST 244.89 228.71 192 275 -6.60%
Jaelen Strong HOU WR 245.03 228.93 213 275 -6.60%
Braxton Miller HOU WR 245.06 228.98 214 275 -6.60%
Tim Tebow PHI QB 245.87 N/A 230 262 N/A