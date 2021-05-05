Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Aaron Rodgers, Packers drama is problematic
On the heels of the NFL draft and the release of our 2021 fantasy football rankings, the Yahoo analysts took part in a 10-round half-PPR mock draft. Check out the results below along with each analyst's favorite pick, biggest reach and overall takeaway from the exercise.
Round 1: Elite running backs go flying
Team
Pick
Player drafted at position
Scott team #1
1. Christian McCaffrey
RB1
Scott team #2
2. Dalvin Cook
RB2
Dalton team #1
3. Jonathan Taylor
RB3
Dalton team #2
4. Derrick Henry
RB4
Andy team #1
5. Saquon Barkley
RB5
Andy team #2
6. Alvin Kamara
RB6
Matt team #1
7. Aaron Jones
RB7
Matt team #2
8. Nick Chubb
RB8
Liz team #1
9. Tyreek Hill
WR1
Liz team #2
10. Travis Kelce
TE1
Round 2: Run on top wide receivers begins
Liz #2
11. Ezekiel Elliott
RB9
Liz #1
12. Davante Adams
WR2
Matt #2
13. Austin Ekeler
RB10
Matt #1
14. Stefon Diggs
WR3
Andy #2
15. Antonio Gibson
RB11
Andy #1
16. Cam Akers
RB12
Dalton #2
17. A.J. Brown
WR4
Dalton #1
18. Justin Jefferson
WR5
Scott #2
19. DK Metcalf
WR6
Scott #1
20. Calvin Ridley
WR7
Round 3: Top-three tight ends go off the board
Scott #1
21. Miles Sanders
RB13
Scott #2
22. Joe Mixon
RB14
Dalton #1
23. J.K. Dobbins
RB15
Dalton #2
24. Najee Harris
RB16
Andy #1
25. George Kittle
TE2
Andy #2
26. Deandre Hopkins
WR8
Matt #1
27. Allen Robinson
WR9
Matt #2
28. Darren Waller
TE3
Liz #1
29. David Montgomery
RB17
Liz #2
30. D'Andre Swift
RB18
Round 4: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen join the fray
Liz #2
31. Keenan Allen
WR10
Liz #1
32. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB19
Matt #2
33. Terry McLaurin
WR11
Matt #1
34. Chris Carson
RB20
Andy #2
35. Michael Thomas
WR12
Andy #1
36. Mike Evans
WR13
Dalton #2
37. Patrick Mahomes
QB1
Dalton #1
38. Josh Allen
QB2
Scott #2
39. Chris Godwin
WR14
Scott #1
40. D.J. Moore
WR15
Round 5: WR2s begin to come off the board
Scott #1
41. Aamri Cooper
WR16
Scott #2
42. Julio Jones
WR17
Dalton #1
43. CeeDee Lamb
WR18
Dalton #2
44. Robert Woods
WR19
Andy #1
45. Lamar Jackson
QB3
Andy #2
46. Cooper Kupp
WR20
Matt #1
47. Brandon Aiyuk
WR21
Matt #2
48. Myles Gaskin
RB21
Liz #1
49. Josh Jacobs
RB22
Liz #2
50. Tyler Lockett
WR22
Round 6: More big-name QBs go
Liz #2
51. Travis Etienne
RB23
Liz #1
52. T.J. Hockenson
TE4
Matt #2
53. Chase Edmonds
RB23
Matt #1
54. Kareem Hunt
RB24
Andy #2
55. Mark Andrews
TE5
Andy #1
56. Adam Thielen
WR23
Dalton #2
57. Robby Anderson
WR24
Dalton #1
58. Mike Davis
RB25
Scott #2
59. Kyler Murray
QB4
Scott #1
60. Dak Prescott
QB5
Round 7: Pass-catchers all the rage
Scott #1
61. Diontae Johnson
WR26
Scott #2
62. Dallas Goedert
TE6
Dalton #1
63. Curtis Samuel
WR27
Dalton #2
64. Odell Beckham Jr.
WR28
Andy #1
65. Kenny Golladay
WR29
Andy #2
66. Chase Claypool
WR30
Matt #1
67. Courtland Sutton
WR31
Matt #2
68. Kyle Pitts
TE7
Liz #1
69. Tee Higgins
WR32
Liz #2
70. Will Fuller V
WR33
Round 8: 49ers, Jaguars come into focus
Liz #2
71. Russell Wilson
QB6
Liz #1
72. Justin Herbert
QB7
Matt #2
73. Leonard Fournette
RB26
Matt #1
74. D.J. Chark
WR34
Andy #2
75. Ja'Marr Chase
WR35
Andy #1
76. JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR36
Dalton #2
77. Deebo Samuel
WR37
Dalton #1
78. Raheem Mostert
RB27
Scott #2
79. Noah Fant
TE8
Scott #1
80. James Robinson
RB28
Round 9: Rookie potential makes an impact
Scott #1
81. Tyler Boyd
WR38
Scott #2
82. Ronald Jones II
RB29
Dalton #1
83. Tyler Higbee
TE9
Dalton #2
84. Logan Thomas
TE10
Andy #1
85. DeVonta Smith
WR39
Andy #2
86. Jalen Hurts
QB8
Matt #1
87. Trey Sermon
RB30
Matt #2
88. Brandin Cooks
WR40
Liz #1
89. Jerry Jeudy
WR41
Liz #2
90. Marquise Brown
WR42
Round 10: Intriguing RB options close things out
Liz #2
91. Melvin Gordon III
RB31
Liz #1
92. Laviska Shenault Jr.
WR43
Matt #2
93. Marvin Jones
WR44
Matt #1
94. Michael Pittman
WR45
Andy #2
95. Javonte Williams
RB32
Andy #1
96. Michael Carter
RB33
Dalton #2
97. AJ Dillon
RB34
Dalton #1
98. Damien Harris
RB35
Scott #2
99. Tony Pollard
RB36
Scott #1
100. Zack Moss
RB37
Your favorite pick from the mock
Andy: Clyde Edwards-Helaire fell to Liz in the fourth round (pick 32 overall) in our mock, roughly 25 picks later than he was going by the end of the 2020 draft season. He has a shot to turn a massive fantasy profit if that's really where he's gonna go when we're drafting for keeps. CEH certainly wouldn't be the first running back to breakout in his sophomore season. In fact, he was actually sneaky-good last year — 1,100 scrimmage yards, 4.4 YPC, 8.3 yards per catch — but he was stonewalled at the goal-line a few times too many. CEH is still a versatile 22-year-old back tied to the league's best offense and he's the team's clear featured runner. I'll happily take that outside the top-30.
Liz: I am regularly impressed with Dalton's "get my guy" approach to passionate drafting. I love that he went after Jonathan Taylor at the third overall spot (and J.K. Dobbins in the third round at RB15) but then also achieved balance by taking Mike Davis as his RB3 in Round 6.
Dalton: Cam Akers is the No. 5 player on my board right now, so he’s a steal to Andy in the middle of Round 2. As the unquestioned feature back in a Rams offense that got a major upgrade at quarterback, Akers won’t be falling out of many first rounds come August. Dak Prescott also went way too late (60th overall), but I had already drafted QBs for each of my teams.
Matt: Dalton taking A.J. Brown at WR4 is an inspired pick. There are going to be many drafters in August who will look at Brown's production the last two years (without the proper context) and opt for more "proven" upside names like Calvin Ridley, DK Metcalf, or DeAndre Hopkins. Dalton took Brown ahead of all those guys. Brown legitimately has WR1 overall in his range of outcomes due to projectable targets and his elite-level skill.
Scott: I wanted to weep when Terry McLaurin went in the fourth round; I considered him as early as 2.09. Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t a long-term answer for WFT at quarterback, but compared to last year’s mishmash, this qualifies as a major upgrade. Generally, I am a value drafter, someone who plays off the room, but McLaurin is the type of player I will elbow others out of the way for.
Biggest reach of the mock
Scott: I recognize Kyle Pitts (pick 68 overall) is viewed as a once-a-generation tight end, but it’s difficult for me to ignore the lukewarm history rookie tight ends generally have. Okay, I get it, Pitts is really a hybrid receiver and on some level, it’s unfair to lump him in with hand-on-ground tight ends who have been ordinary rookies. Still, the Falcons have at least one receiver ahead of Pitts on the pecking order (two if Julio Jones stays), and Matt Ryan is merely a capable quarterback these days, not a kingmaker. I can’t wait to watch Pitts’s debut season (and I understand Arthur Smith is a wizard when it comes to tight-end scheming), but Pitts probably won’t be on my fantasy rosters.
Matt: I'm sure DeAndre Swift will have a decent season, I'm just always going to be bearish about a running back who will likely split time while playing for an offense that has a real shot at scoring fewer than 23 touchdowns this year. I'll pass on guys like that in the third round. Then again, my pick of Chase Edmonds might well count at RB23.
Dalton: I didn’t see any picks as obvious reaches, but I would’ve gone with AJ Dillon or a rookie back ahead of Ronald Jones early in Round 9. That said, I very well may have taken the wrong 49ers back, as Harmon grabbed Trey Sermon a round after I took the brittle Raheem Mostert.
Liz: Considering Andy was able to scoop Kittle (natch) and Matt got Waller in the third, it could be argued that I reached for Kelce at the end of Round 1. Given my draft position, however, I didn't want to wait. That landscape is gross (New England certainly didn't help improve things by signing Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, limiting both their upsides) and I'm willing to reach on a player that's been the TE1 for five consecutive seasons.
Andy: J.K. Dobbins at RB15 is, frankly, a scandal. Another classic look-at-me pick from Dalton. (I'm shaking my head in disapproval as I type.) Dobbins is plenty fun, a huge talent, but the workload is an obvious concern. Even when he surged last year in the second half of the season, he was averaging just a dozen carries per game and he had almost no role as a receiver. He saw only two targets in his final five games. We can't just wish away Gus Edwards; he'll continue to share the rushing workload. Lamar Jackson's carries can't go away, either, because he's the league's most efficient runner.
General observation, theme, or lesson
Dalton: Davante Adams is the most interesting dilemma, having the argument to be the No. 1 overall pick in PPR leagues given the RB alternatives and the almost comical numbers he put up last season (115 catches, 1,374 yards, and 18 TDs over 13.5 games) and with no other WRs added in GB. But he’s also a risky top-20 pick with the very real chance Aaron Rodgers doesn’t play again for the Packers, as the downgrade to Jordan Love would be massive.
Liz: It may be neither surprising nor affirming — though, certainly, interesting — to see Aaron Jones and Davante Adams both go early while Aaron Rodgers didn't go in the top 100. He was the fantasy QB3 in 2020 and, per expert consensus rankings, he's the current QB7. The news cycle has, for good reason, depressed his fantasy value, but the pieces he helped to elevate over the past few seasons remain early-round targets. I'm curious to see if and how that changes as the summer (and drama) unfolds.
Andy: For reasons unknown, we clearly aren't as bullish on this year's rookies as we were with the 2020 class — at least not yet. Najee Harris could easily have gone a round earlier considering his projected workload. I don't even wanna know how far Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith would have fallen if I hadn't grabbed 'em in Rounds 8 and 9, respectively. I find it hard to believe these guys won't climb significantly as we get deeper into the summer and hype season begins.
Scott: In a standard league of 12 teams or fewer (we used 10 teams here), there is no reason to be hyper-proactive at quarterback. But that doesn’t mean you completely blow off the position. Let me be clear on this — I don’t want you to take your quarterback in a late round.
The idea of Late Round Quarterback is probably dead now; I’d like to take a swing at someone who has a legitimate chance at being the No. 1 guy by the end of the year. I’d posit all eight of the quarterbacks we selected in this exercise could do that. Put a star next to Jalen Hurts; he’s the type of player who can have a mediocre game and still finish in the Top 3 in a given week. The cup isn’t bottomless at quarterback, not for true difference-makers, but you’ll have plenty of options. Look for a Tier 2 QB who can return Tier 1 numbers.
Matt: Receiver depth is as advertised. You have to get into the WR40 range before you start staring at names that I'm not excited about for fantasy this year. It's a chalk theme but it's hard to avoid.