Fantasy football mock draft 2022: 10-team, half-PPR results and analysis

Fantasy football 10-team mock draft 2022: What's the best strategy? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Position rankings and lists of sleepers and busts are very helpful ways to prepare for your fantasy football draft.

But sometimes you just need to see how it all plays out.

That's where the fantasy football mock draft comes in. Mocks allow you to gain valuable intel on where players might be drafted in a risk-free environment. Thinking about taking a stud quarterback like Josh Allen within the first three rounds? Try it out in a mock draft and see what the rest of your team looks like.

For those who don't feel like spending an hour in a fantasy mock draft room, our staff at NBC Sports Boston teamed up to hold a 10-team mock draft with half-point PPR scoring and a standard roster (one QB, two RBs, two WRs, one TE, one RB/WR/TE, one K, one DEF, six bench spots).

The full draft results -- complete with pick-by-pick analysis for the first three rounds -- are below.

Draft Order

Round 1

1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts -- Hartwell 1

Darren's analysis: I'm not overthinking it here. Taylor is a budding superstar who was the No. 1 running back in fantasy by a wide margin. You could make the case that Christian McCaffrey has more upside, but he also comes with much higher injury risk.

2. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers -- Leger 2

Justin's analysis: Christian McCaffrey seems to be the consensus No. 2 pick in fantasy drafts but I wasn’t feeling risky enough to pull the trigger on the oft-injured running back. Instead, I went with another dual-threat RB who should once again be a beast in PPR formats.

Story continues

3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers -- Hartwell 2

Darren's analysis: I'm more than happy to pull the trigger on McCaffrey, who averaged more than 20 fantasy points over the five games he played in last season. If McCaffrey can stay healthy, he could easily be RB1 in fantasy.

4. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans -- Madden 2

Peter's analysis: Despite only playing eight games a year ago, Henry still managed 10 TDs and fell just short of 1,000 yards. The bet here is that he’s got at least one more MVP-type season on his tires before he starts to fall off.

5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams -- Goss 2

Nick's analysis: With four top running backs off the board, I couldn't pass on the best wideout in football. Kupp is a stat machine and in a half-PPR scoring league, he was an easy choice for me here.

6. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings -- Jasie 2

Adam's analysis: Jefferson has the most receiving yards in NFL history in a player’s first two seasons and is still only 23. With the top four RBs off the board, as well as Cooper Kupp, it was the clear choice to grab him sixth overall.

7. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings -- Leger 1

Justin's analysis: I debated taking Ja’Marr Chase here, but Dalvin Cook is a steal at No. 7 overall in PPR formats if he stays healthy. Plus, I don’t want to miss out on an elite running back when the dropoff in RB talent after Round 3 is so steep.

8. Najee Harris, RB, Steelers -- Goss 1

Nick's analysis: I could have gone for a top-tier wide receiver but I like the expected workload Harris will receive, and the Steelers offense should be better than experts believe. There are weapons all over the field for whoever starts at quarterback.

9. Davante Adams, WR, Raiders -- Madden 1

Peter's analysis: The best receiver in football paired with one of the best offensive coaches in Josh McDaniels should lead to a dominant season for the first-year Raider. Hopefully Derek Carr does his part.

10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals -- Jasie 1

Adam's analysis: Chase is coming off a rookie year in which he broke the receiving yards record for a rookie and had two 100-yard playoff games. His connection with QB Joe Burrow should be even stronger entering Year 2.

Round 2

11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills -- Jasie 1

Adam's analysis: Josh Allen is projected to be the No. 1 QB in fantasy this year, so taking his No. 1 target to start the second round is a no-brainer. Teamed with Chase, it should lead to elite point scoring at the position.

12. Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins -- Madden 1

Peter's analysis: The Dolphins paid dearly to get him so I’d imagine he’s going to touch the ball plenty each week. The more touches he gets, the more TDs he’ll score.

13. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals -- Goss 1

Nick's analysis: I felt Mixon was pretty good value here, especially after a 16-touchdown season in 2021.

14. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints -- Leger 1

Justin's analysis: Since it doesn’t look like Kamara will be suspended this season, I believe he has fantastic value here in the second round. He’s the unquestioned focal point of the Saints offense and has been one of the most reliable RBs in fantasy football for the last few years. With Cook and Kamara as my RB1 and RB2, I feel great about my RB situation heading into the (fake) season.

15. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs -- Jasie 2

Adam analysis: Kelce had a disappointing year in 2021 and at 33, his best years might be behind him, but the Chiefs' offense still should be elite in 2022, and with Tyreek Hill gone, Mahomes will look to Kelce as his primary binkie.

16. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns -- Goss 2

Nick's analysis: The Browns are a hard team to predict, but Chubb's consistency -- four consecutive years of at least 996 rushing yards and eight touchdowns -- was appealing in the second round.

17. Josh Allen, QB, Bills -- Madden 2

Peter's analysis: When he’s not throwing TDs for arguably the AFC’s best team, he’s scrambling for yards and cheap TDs on the ground. I'm confident he’ll end the year as the top QB in fantasy.

18. D'Andre Swift, RB, Lions -- Hartwell 2

Darren's analysis: Swift was a fantasy workhorse for the Lions last season prior to his injury, seeing roughly 19 touches per game. Even if Jamaal Williams cuts into Swift's workload, I'm very happy about having him and McCaffrey as my 1-2 RB punch.

19. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants -- Leger 2

Justin's analysis: OK, I realize I’m contradicting my McCaffrey take by picking Barkley here, but Darren forced my hand by taking D’Andre Swift one pick before this. As wary as I am about this selection, Ekeler and Barkley is a potential league-winning combo if they stay healthy.

20. Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers -- Hartwell 1

Darren's analysis: Samuel is a running back disguised as a wide receiver, which is immensely valuable from a fantasy perspective. I'm confident in taking Samuel as my RB1, then grabbing a quality RB2 on the other end of the turn.

Round 3

21. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers -- Hartwell 1

Darren's analysis: I debated going with Javonte Williams here, but Jones is the safer bet as Aaron Rodgers' trusted security blanket out of the backfield. With Davante Adams off to Las Vegas, Jones is a candidate to finish as one of Green Bay's top two or three pass-catchers.

22. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers -- Leger 2

Justin's analysis: With my top two running backs locked in, I decided to go with Tom Brady’s go-to target for 2022. Evans, already a touchdown machine, will be targeted even more than usual this season with Chris Godwin recovering from an ACL tear and Rob Gronkowski retiring. It isn’t as sexy of a pick as previously-selected wideouts like Stefon Diggs or Ja’Marr Chase, but it could wind up being just as lucrative.

23. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys -- Hartwell 2

Darren's analysis: Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has shown a commitment to the passing game with Dak Prescott under center, and Lamb is the Cowboys' clear No. 1 target, especially with Michael Gallup nursing an ankle injury. He's not a bona fide WR1, but I like the strategy of taking two top running backs (McCaffrey and Swift) early.

24. Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos -- Madden 2

Peter's analysis: Coming off an impressive rookie season, Williams should emerge as the clear-cut top option for the Broncos, who should be more explosive and multi-dimensional with Russell Wilson steering the ship.

25. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys -- Goss 2

Nick's analysis: A lot of people are down on Zeke after last season, but now that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is back from injury, Dallas' offense should be a top 10 unit in 2022. Even in a "down" year, Elliott ran for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.

26. Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers -- Jasie 2

Adam's analysis: Fournette is my least favorite pick in the first three rounds, but mid-third round is where you need to start taking some chances, and with no starting running backs yet, Fournette made the most sense. He ranked fifth in fantasy points per game before his injury in Week 15 last year and is also a solid receiving threat. Tom Brady loves him too, so he should get plenty of love this year.

27. James Conner, RB, Cardinals -- Leger 1

Justin's analysis: Conner was a touchdown machine last year and while we’ll likely see some regression in that department this time around, he’s going to be used a ton. With Chase Edmonds out of the picture, Conner will get plenty of opportunities to help fantasy owners to a championship.

28. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals -- Goss 1

Nick's analysis: Higgins set career highs in receptions and yards last season. He's consistently improving and is the No. 2 target in an elite passing attack. Sign me up!

29. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons -- Madden 1

Peter's analysis: Not a ton of elite tight end options and while the Falcons likely won’t be very good, his talent is too good to pass up in the third round.

30. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers -- Jasie 1

Adam's analysis: Allen has five straight seasons with 100-plus catches, and no top running backs left at the end of the third round made taking another solid receiver the smartest play.

Round 4

31. Breece Hall, RB, Jets -- Jasie 1

32. Damien Harris, RB, Patriots -- Madden 1

33. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts -- Goss 1

34. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles -- Leger 1

35. DJ Moore, WR, Panthers -- Jasie 2

36. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins -- Goss 2

37. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints -- Madden 2

38. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens -- Hartwell 2

39. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars -- Leger 2

40. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos -- Hartwell 1

Round 5

41. Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders -- Hartwell 1

42. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers -- Leger 2

43. Cam Akers, RB, Rams -- Hartwell 2

44. A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers -- Madden 2

45. George Kittle, TE, 49ers -- Goss 2

46. David Montgomery, RB, Bears -- Jasie 2

47. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs -- Leger 1

48. Darren Waller, TE, Raiders -- Goss 1

49. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens -- Madden 1

50. Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers -- Jasie 1

Round 6

51. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens -- Jasie 1

52. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots -- Madden 1

53. Gabriel Davis, WR, Bills -- Goss 1

54. Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans -- Leger 1

55. Allen Robinson, WR, Rams -- Jasie 2

56. Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers -- Goss 2

57. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks -- Madden 2

58. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos -- Hartwell 2

59. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers -- Leger 2

60. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders -- Hartwell 1

Round 7

61. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals -- Hartwell 1

62. Marquise Brown, WR, Cardinals -- Leger 2

63. Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears -- Hartwell 2

64. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Raiders -- Madden 2

65. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers -- Goss 2

66. Elijah Moore, WR, Jets -- Jasie 2

67. Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys -- Leger 1

68. Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers -- Goss 1

69. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals -- Madden 1

70. Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens -- Jasie 1

Round 8

71. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles -- Jasie 1

72. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions -- Madden 1

73. Chase Edmonds, RB, Dolphins -- Goss 1

74. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs -- Leger 1

75. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs -- Jasie 2

76. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings -- Goss 2

77. Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles -- Madden 2

78. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles -- Hartwell 2

79. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions -- Leger 2

80. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles -- Hartwell 1

Round 9

81. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks -- Hartwell 1

82. Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns -- Leger 2

83. Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys -- Hartwell 2

84. Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots -- Madden 2

85. Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders -- Goss 2

86. Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings -- Jasie 2

87. Amari Cooper, WR, Browns -- Leger 1

88. George Pickens, WR, Steelers -- Goss 1

89. Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins -- Madden 1

90. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers -- Jasie 1

Round 10

91. Devin Singletary, RB, Bills -- Jasie 1

92. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Falcons -- Madden 1

93. Dawson Knox, TE, Bills -- Goss 1

94. Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans -- Leger 1

95. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Broncos -- Jasie 2

96. Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars -- Goss 2

97. Kadarius Toney, WR, Giants -- Madden 2

98. Drake London, WR, Falcons -- Hartwell 2

99. Allen Lazard, WR, Packers -- Leger 2

100. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks -- Hartwell 1

Round 11

101. Cole Kmet, TE, Bears -- Hartwell 1

102. James Cook, RB, Bills -- Leger 2

103. Chris Olave, WR, Saints -- Hartwell 2

104. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks -- Madden 2

105. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers -- Goss 2

106. Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos -- Jasie 2

107. Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings -- Leger 1

108. Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs -- Goss 1

109. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Chiefs -- Madden 1

110. Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals -- Jasie 1

Round 12

111. Robert Woods, WR, Titans -- Jasie 1

112. James Robinson, RB, Jaguars -- Madden 1

113. Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers -- Goss 1

114. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals -- Leger 1

115. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Rams -- Jasie 2

116. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots -- Goss 2

117. DeVante Parker, WR, Patriots -- Madden 2

118. Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears -- Hartwell 2

119. Treylon Burks, WR, Titans -- Leger 2

120. Russell Gage, WR, Buccaneers -- Hartwell 1

Round 13

121. Bills D/ST -- Hartwell 1

122. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles -- Leger 2

123. Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys -- Hartwell 2

124. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets -- Madden 2

125. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams -- Goss 2

126. Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins -- Jasie 2

127. Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals -- Leger 1

128. Buccaneers D/ST -- Goss 1

129. 49ers D/ST -- Madden 1

130. Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams -- Jasie 1

Round 14

131. Colts D/ST -- Jasie 1

132. Michael Carter, RB, Jets -- Madden 1

133. Rams D/ST -- Goss 1

134. Saints D/ST -- Leger 1

135. Cowboys D/ST -- Jasie 2

136. Evan McPherson, K, Bengals -- Goss 2

137. Ravens D/ST -- Madden 2

138. Chargers D/ST -- Hartwell 2

139. Patriots D/ST -- Leger 2

140. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Chargers -- Hartwell 1

Round 15

141. Justin Tucker, K, Ravens -- Hartwell 1

142. Tyler Bass, K, Bills -- Leger 2

143. Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers -- Hartwell 2

144. Nick Folk, K, Patriots -- Madden 2

145. Ronald Jones II, RB, Chiefs -- Goss 2

146. Wil Lutz, K, Saints -- Jasie 2

147. Daniel Carlson, K, Raiders -- Leger 1

148. Mason Crosby, K, Packers -- Goss 1

149. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons -- Madden 1

150. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers -- Jasie 1

Editor’s Note: Get an edge on draft day with our 2022 Football Draft Guide powered by Rotoworld that’s packed with hundreds of player profiles, expert rankings, projections, mock drafts, sleepers, busts and much more. And don't forget to use promo code DRAFTGUIDE to gain access to it all for just $5 for the first month. Click here to learn more!