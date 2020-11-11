Fantasy Football Midterm Grades: Separating stars from flops in AFC

If things didn’t work out in the sportswriting game, it’s possible I might have gone into teaching. I like to learn, and I like to share learning. I like to evaluate things. I like to spark smart, reasonable discussions. (And I’m sure I could pretend to be oblivious while a host of teenagers or college kids were tuning me out.)

In the meantime, I’m still pounding away on the keyboard. Let’s unveil some Team Fantasy Grades for the AFC. My method is more gut feel than scientific, with the long criteria being this — just how useful has each franchise been for fantasy football managers? I’m sure grades will fluctuate significantly between today and the final exams.

I’ll do the NFC at a later date. Teams are listed in grade order; teams at the same grade are considered roughly even, I didn’t attempt to break any ties.

Kansas City Chiefs — Grade: A

Only Patrick Mahomes could be in the midst of a quiet 25-touchdown, one-interception season. He’s even run in a couple of scores, being more proactive with his scrambling. Tyreek Hill (WR1) and Travis Kelce (WR1) have been cheat codes, especially Kelce, given the messiness of the tight end landscape. Check his weekly finishes: TE4, TE5, TE5, TE8, TE1, TE4, TE26 (the weird Denver runback game), TE1, TE1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has shown occasional flashes, but between goal-line struggles and volume concerns, he hasn’t come close to meeting his ADP. The non-stars in the receiving game are difficult to trust, week-to-week. Some teams have too many good players.

Josh Allen has been a little inconstant, though perhaps schedule jockeying explains some of that. He’s still returned a fantasy draft profit. Stefon Diggs smashed all the changing-team narratives, and Buffalo’s support wideouts have been very good. The backs have to accept that Allen will always be the most dynamic goal-line runner, but Zack Moss has been playable since returning from injury. I wish this team had a special tight end; put one of those Iowa grads on this roster, and they’d be unstoppable. I liked Buffalo’s defense in the summer; I don’t trust it now. OC Brian Daboll is going places.

Things have been choppy since LT Taylor Lewan got hurt, but the Titans have maintained their ridiculously high touchdown efficiency in the red zone, and they don’t have a wide usage tree. If you need to be reminded of how difficult scouting is, look at the silly things that were held against A.J. Brown before the 2019 draft. Brown and Derrick Henry have extremely high floor, then it’s scraps for the support players. Still, you’re making a par or better on just about everyone here.

Justin Herbert was going to play sooner or later, but it’s wild to think that a medical mistake hastened his denotation on the league. Keenan Allen is a good player with any quarterback, but he’s a superstar with Herbert. Mike Williams also takes a step up in class. Hunter Henry has been oddly healthy but even more oddly unproductive, and a collection of running backs have canceled each other out, after Austin Ekeler was hurt in September.

Pittsburgh Steelers — Grade: B

We love the defense, we like the offensive line, and we’re amazed at how they draft wideouts better than everyone else. But is Ben Roethlisberger anything past a game manager these days? The depth at receiver comes at a price; the weekly usage is very difficult to project. Eric Ebron has been a sneaky hit.

Deshaun Watson has been pretty good despite a hellish setup, and at least the offense has been consistent — and more concentrated — since the Bill O’Brien firing. The line is a mess, and David and Duke Johnson aren’t really “make it on their own” backs. Throw out all your narratives tied to Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks, they’ve been terrific (especially over the last month). I faded them in the summer (especially Cooks), a major regret. The Texans have covered just once in eight games. The grade gets saved by the fact that this offense has three easy starts every week. I keep waiting for a Jordan Akins mini-breakout, health permitting; most of us are dying of thirst at tight end.

