Fantasy Football Mid-Season Rookie Review: 2020 class making impact despite unique challenges

We are nearly at the midway point of the season, which is an appropriate time for reflection on our collective fantasy football process over the past months. Given the difficult circumstances brought about by COVID-19, the NFL was unable to play any preseason games and earlier offseason activities like OTAs and rookie mini-camps were held virtually. This led fantasy players to the reasonable conclusion that rookies would face a greater challenge than usual in their quest to adapt and transition to the NFL. With a couple of exceptions, the rookie class of 2020 was largely ignored in seasonal drafts this year. Even dynasty leaguers were trading away their rookie picks due to similar concerns about slow starts.

The actual results, through seven weeks, have been the complete opposite, with multiple impact performances from rookies at all positions. Let’s review some of the top names from this year’s draft class with a look ahead for the remainder of the season.

There was little doubt that Burrow would claim the Bengals’ starting job from day one and fantasy players were chasing him as a high upside QB2 based on his surrounding cast. While his teammates have slightly disappointed, Burrow has come through for fantasy managers. He’s currently the QB12 on the season, leading the league in pass attempts and ranking third in passing yards. Playing from behind in most games, we can count on that volume to prop up his fantasy production. Burrow has the fifth-most fantasy points ever for a rookie quarterback through the first seven games.

Entering the season, there were reports that the Chargers planned to sit their rookie Herbert for the entire season, relying on veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to start. Through a fluke circumstance, that idea lasted just one week. After a medical procedure resulted in a punctured lung for the veteran, Herbert was thrust into the starting job, and he hasn’t looked back. Herbert has averaged over 29 fantasy points per game, making him the QB4 on the year. He’s a locked-in weekly starter moving forward.

The final one of the big three rookie signal-callers to get the starting nod, Tagovailoa will make his starting debut in Week 8 against the Rams. Despite playing well through the team’s first six games, veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched and the move to the rookie was announced early in the team’s bye week. Tagovailoa lacks the high-level of playmakers that both Burrow and Herbert see in their respective huddles.

After a slow start, given the sky-high expectations, Edwards-Helaire is finally starting to show the Chiefs (and fantasy players) a solid return on their investment. Considering he was the Chiefs’ first-round pick, fantasy players were already targeting CEH, but that chase got out of hand after veteran RB Damien Williams opted out for the season. Suddenly, some were taking the rookie as the top overall player in seasonal leagues. With a slow start for Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs jumped at the chance to sign Le’Veon Bell, making the Chiefs a backfield committee for the remainder of the season. In their first game together, Edwards-Helaire out-touched Bell 9-6 and finished as the RB19 for the week.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the season from the rookie class has been the undrafted free agent Robinson. After reportedly impressing in training camp, the Jaguars dumped veteran RB Leonard Fournette and handed the job to Robinson. Now, seven weeks later, he’s the RB2 in PPR fantasy leagues. Robinson owns one of the most dominating snap shares in the league and has shown the ability to be the pass-catching back as well as successfully handling red zone work. Few runners in the league have that monopoly. While you might doubt his long-term viability, he’s among the safest options in the league for the rest of this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has made a huge fantasy splash considering he came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo ) More