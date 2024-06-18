Fantasy football: Malik Nabers is Giants’ highest-ranked player in PFF’s PPR 400

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is the team’s highest-rated player in Pro Football Focus’ PPR 400 for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

In a fantasy mock draft based on the PPR (Point Per Reception) scoring system, analyst Nathan Jahnke listed the top 400 offensive players in ranked order.

Nabers was ranked 42nd overall and No. 22 among wide receivers. Running back Devin Singletary — the 31st rated at his position — was ranked 98 overall.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson came in at No. 171 overall and No. 72 among wideouts. Quarterback Daniel Jones got no love at all, ranked 202nd overall and 30th overall at his position.

Others placed on the list: rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (No. 199 overall, No. 62 running back); wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (No. 212, No. 81 wide receiver); wide receiver Darius Slayton (217, 84); tight end Daniel Bellinger (250, TE 31); rookie tight end Theo Johnson (301, 39); quarterback Drew Lock (347, QB 38), the Giants’ defense (349, DEF 26) and kicker Graham Gano (391, PK 31).

Former Giants star running back Saquon Barkley, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, placed 13th overall on the list and fifth among running backs.

There are few surprises on the list given the Giants’ performance in 2023.

There is little to no confidence in Jones as he is ranked near the bottom of the starting quarterback rung and plenty of confidence in Lock, who despite telling the media that he’s firmly the backup, is ranked right outside the starter’s category.

Three newcomers — Nabers, Singletary, and Tracy — were ranked relatively high considering the rookies have yet to play a live down in the NFL and Singletary is on his third team in as many years.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire