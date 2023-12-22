Fantasy Football Live Week 16 - Get ready for the playoff semifinals
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz, Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon run through all the key names, matchups and information you need to get one step closer to a fantasy football championship.
Let the in-laws know now: football is a part of the Christmas festivities this weekend. We got fantastic games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ravens-49ers is all you really want for Christmas lets be honest. Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy playoff viewer guide is FTN Fantasy's Lauren Carpenter as the two identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 16.
Many of your fantasy teams seasons likely bit the dust in Week 15. No need to cope alone. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens introduce our 'Fantasy Forensic Files' segment, as they dive deep into your submissions on the most surprising performances (good and bad) that impacted the first weekend of the fantasy postseason.
While a handful of teams clinched playoff spots in real life in Week 15, many fantasy seasons likely came to an end in the first week of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the weekend action in Week 15.
The fun doesn't have to stop with fantasy football season winding down, let's get you ready to draft a hoops team. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus offers up some tips.
Jorge Martin determines the backfields to target and players to avoid in one of the most important weeks of the fantasy football season.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
It's almost fantasy playoff season so we all have something we are panicked about on our teams. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all the submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and identify another candidate for this season's 'Coping Corner.' The two also react to the Carolina Panthers firing Frank Reich and Behrens provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 13.
49ers-Eagles is set up to be an instant classic but it's not the only game on the Week 13 slate with juicy storylines. CBS Sports Jacob Gibbs joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the fantasy viewer guide and helps identify which games to binge, stream and skip in Week 13.
Austin Ekeler is back after the holiday week for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge.' Matt Harmon and Ekeler discuss the current state of the Chargers and the RB's latest performances. Ekeler reacts to being put in the 'People's Panic Meter' and assures fantasy managers he's doing everything he can do to turn the season around.
