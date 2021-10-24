Fantasy Football Live

Motley Fool

Joining me today are John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Taylor, Chief Financial Officer; Deeni Taylor, Chief Investment Officer; Mark Theine, Executive Vice President, Asset Management; John Lucey, Chief Accounting Officer; Laurie Becker, Senior Vice President and Controller; Dan Klein, Deputy Chief Investment Officer; and Amy Hall, Senior Vice President, Leasing & Physician Strategy. During this call, John Thomas will provide a summary of the company's activities and performance for the third quarter of 2021 and year-to-date, as well as our strategic focus for the remainder of 2021.