Fantasy Football Live

Trojan Sports

If USC needed any further sign that its wayward Pac-12 debut was off the tracks with no hope for recovery Saturday night, it came late in the third quarter when that ever reliable Kedon Slovis-Drake London connection faltered once more. After the duo had uncharacteristically misfired on a touchdown pass that was there to be had late in the second quarter, the normally sure-handed star junior receiver later had a pass thrown just a little behind him deflect off his hands and turn into a 31-yard interception return for touchdown for Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly. At that point, it was a 15-point Cardinal lead with just over 5 minutes left to play in that third quarter, but the boos had started much earlier in the night on the way to an eventual 42-28 Stanford win.