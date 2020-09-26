Fantasy football lineup advice: Who to sit, start in Week 3?

Fantasy football start/sit lineup advice for Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Whether your team is 2-0 or 0-2, early fantasy results are nothing if not fickle, so either you need to keep your foot on the gas, or now's the time to flip the script and make a run.

Here's a look at some guys I like, and some guys I don't like, in this week's matchups.

Start 'em

QB Ben Roethlisberger vs. Texans

Houston hasn't shown me anything so far this year, and Big Ben's return season has shown me plenty. Roethlisberger has five touchdowns through two weeks, is completing more than 68% of his passes, and Mike Tomlin hasn't been afraid to let Roethlisberger sling it: the vet has 73 attempts through two weeks. Patrick Mahomes torched the Texans in Week 1, and while Ben isn't exactly Mahomes-ian anymore, I still think the Steelers have a huge Week 3 and improve to 3-0.

WR Allen Robinson vs. Falcons

I don't love endorsing a Mitch Trubisky target. But I love endorsing a wide receiver going against the Falcons' defense. Through two weeks this season, Atlanta has allowed this cumulative stat line to opposing Top 3 wideouts:

29 catches / 479 yards / 2 touchdowns.

Two weeks! Now, Trubisky isn't Dak Prescott or Russell Wilson, but Robinson is far and away the Bears' top passing game target - only 12 players across the league have seen more targets through two weeks - and should feast against the Falcons.

RB Miles Sanders vs. Bengals

Against Cincy in Week 1, the Chargers' lead backs rushed 31 times for 144 yards and a touchdown. In Week 2, Nick Chubb gashed the Bengals' defense for 124 yards and two touchdowns. This team can't defend the run, in low-scoring games or high-scoring games. After shaking off the rust, Sanders should thrive Sunday against Cincy. Doug Pederson will want to give Carson Wentz some breathing room after two rough weeks, and Sanders is the Eagles' clear-cut bell cow.

TE Dallas Goedert vs. Bengals

No Jalen Reagor. No Alshon Jeffery. A still-questionable DeSean Jackson. When Carson Wentz throws the ball on Sunday, he won't have many options better than Goedert, who is tied for fourth among tight ends in targets through two weeks. As Wentz's ostensible No. 1 option so far this year, Goedert should see plenty against a porous Bengals defense.

Sit 'em

QB Drew Brees vs. Packers

Is this it for Drew Brees? The 41-year-old quarterback is finally looking his age. He has just three touchdowns through two weeks, his yards per attempt is below 7.0, and his completion percentage is the lowest it's been since 2012. Is it only two weeks? Sure, and maybe Brees bounces back the rest of the way with another great campaign because he's Brees. But if you've actually watched the Saints' two games, Brees' arm strength just doesn't look the same, and I'm not starting him until he shows otherwise.

WR Robert Woods vs. Bills

As a Robert Woods owner, this is a painful choice. But Woods' dropoff from Week 1 to Week 2 was about as drastic as can be. Darius Slay largely followed Woods in Week 2, which can explain a bit of his struggle - and it also explains why I don't like Woods this week. If the Bills put CB1 Tre'Davious White on Woods this week, Buffalo's already-staunch defense has its own answer for Woods.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Ravens

The CEH hype is still strong in fantasy football circles, but I think Week 3 will probably be a disappointment for his supporters. The rook flashed his passing game potential in Week 2 with six catches, but his rushing stats - 10 carries for 38 yards - were worrying, and now he's up against the Ravens' ridiculous defense, which held the Texans to 51 total yards on the ground. Baltimore hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this year. I don't like the matchup at all.

TE Tyler Higbee vs. Bills

Higbee exploded in Week 2 against the Eagles. But here's the important part: "against the Eagles". The Birds barely have any starting-quality linebackers on their roster, and one of their two starting safeties didn't play the position in the NFL until this season. The Eagles are basically a dream matchup for opposing tight ends, and the Rams capitalized on the mismatch all afternoon. While the Bills struggled mightily against Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki in Week 2, I think Buffalo figures out its TE problems and brings Higbee back to Earth this week.

Sleeper

RB Joshua Kelley vs. Panthers

Through two weeks, Kelly has split carries equally with Austin Ekeler, has a rushing touchdown vs. zero from Ekeler, and caught two passes for 49 yards in Week 2 out of the backfield. The Chargers, starting rookie Justin Herbert once again, probably want a balanced attack against Carolina. The Panthers' defense has allowed at least 120 rushing yards in both weeks this year, and six rushing touchdowns, most in the league.

Season record

Right-Wrong-Push