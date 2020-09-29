Fantasy Football: Justin Jefferson isn't the only waiver wire add to target in Week 4

Following Weeks 1 and 2, the waiver wire was plentiful with a number of quality adds to explore in your fantasy football league. Exiting Week 3, however, there doesn’t seem to be the same quantity of talent available. Top options are harder to come by but there are still several players fantasy managers should be targeting to help bolster their roster.

Here are the players rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues or less I recommend targeting on the wire this week.

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (32% rostered on Yahoo)

Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, WR Olabisi Johnson was operating ahead of Jefferson on the Vikings depth chart. Johnson had out-snapped Jefferson 75-65 through two games. In Week 3, it was Jefferson who the Vikings utilized as their second wide receiver and the results were fantastic.

Lining up both in the slot and outside, Jefferson dominated the Titans secondary, finishing with a 7-175-1 line. Expecting similar usage moving forward, Jefferson has put himself into the WR3 conversation.

RB Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins (47% rostered on Yahoo)

News flash: Myles Gaskin is the Miami running back to roster in fantasy football.

I wrote about Gaskin in my waiver wire blog last week, and for some reason he’s still rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Through Week 3, Gaskin has been used on 68 percent of the Dolphins’ offensive snaps, is the only running back on the team with more than 20 carries (38) and he’s dominated the targets, receiving 16 of the 20 looks to the team's running backs. Additionally, he matched RB Jordan Howard in goal-line carries last week (3-3), which means he may be deployed in those situations more frequently moving forward. Treat Gaskin as a matchup-based RB2.

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (6% rostered on Yahoo)

Since Week 2, Higgins actually holds a slight edge over WR A.J. Green in the snaps department (117-112). Higgins and fellow rookie, QB Joe Burrow, have demonstrated some impressive chemistry early on, especially in the red zone. Higgins is tied for the team lead in red zone targets (4), including two from inside the five-yard line, which is more than any other rookie receiver has received thus far. Higgins is emerging as a WR4 with some serious touchdown potential on a weekly basis.

TE Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts (10% rostered on Yahoo)

With injuries to WR Michael Pittman Jr. and WR Parris Campbell, the Colts are running low on options in the passing game. Luckily for them, Alie-Cox has stepped up and been a serviceable target for QB Philip Rivers.

Through Week 3, Alie-Cox is tied for the fourth-most receiving yards amongst tight ends. He’s averaging 8.5 yards after the catch, which is the most of any tight end with five or more receptions this season. With the need for receiving options and Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni emphasizing the need to keep Alie-Cox involved in the offense, he’s squarely on the back-end TE1 radar.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. San Francisco 49ers (23% rostered on Yahoo)

The 49ers are going to start running out of players soon. This team has been absolutely ravaged by injuries to start the season, specifically at running back where RB Raheem Mostert (MCL), RB Tevin Coleman (knee) and RB Jerick McKinnon (ribs) have all suffered injuries.

Although it remains unclear if McKinnon’s injury will force him to miss time or if Mostert will return, Wilson Jr. is an intriguing add on a run-first 49ers team. He may be valuable for fantasy football managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. He turned 15 touches into 69 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3.

Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks (19% rostered on Yahoo)

Hyde, similarly to Wilson Jr., is a player worth adding that will require some monitoring throughout the week after starting RB Chris Carson suffered a minor knee sprain on a dirty play by Dallas Cowboys DT Trysten Hill.

Story continues