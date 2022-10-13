Stat Nerd Thursday: Josh Jacobs redemption, Najee Harris panic & Rhamondre Stevenson’s huge opportunity

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are back for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday! This week, there is a heavy focus on running backs around the league and how much perception has changed around some of the key members of the RB Dead Zone since the start of the season.

After tackling a few news items, the guys discuss Josh Jacobs. Nobody was right about Josh Jacobs except for Andy Behrens, and he's certainly making the most of his final season before hitting free agency. He was one of the right answers from the RB Dead Zone, as were Miles Sanders, Breece Hall and Dameon Pierce. As such, Matt and Dalton rank those four guys in order for rest-of-season.

After discussing the emergence of Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh, and explaining why you may want to wait a week before trying to trade Najee Harris, Matt and Dalton turn their eyes to the New England Patriots.

Not only is Jakobi Meyers one of the most disrespected players in fantasy football (we have the stats to prove it!), but Rhamondre Stevenson might now be in position to be a top 5 fantasy RB each week until Damien Harris returns.

After the break, the topic turns to...you guessed it...more running backs! The guys talk about Raheem Mostert taking over the Miami Dolphins backfield, what happened to Chase Edmonds, the value of Eno Benjamin going forward (with or without a healthy James Conner) and if it's too late to invest in Travis Etienne in fantasy.

Finally, after talking about the Cowboys QB situation and the similarity in target/air yard share between DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown in Philadelphia, the guys preview a really bad (at least for fantasy) Thursday night matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

02:00 Gabe Davis is back (?) and might be catching up to Mike Evans. Who will end up owing who on the dinner bet between Matt and Dalton?

04:40 NEWS / Isaiah McKenzie clears concussion protocol. What does his return mean for Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir?

05:55 NEWS / Rookie QB Skylar Thompson to start for Dolphins vs. Vikings in Week 6. What will it mean for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?

08:05 NEWS / Rookie Broncos TE Greg Dulcich returns to practice. Is he the TE that fantasy managers (and the Broncos) have been waiting for?

10:10 30.3% of Josh Jacobs’ carries have been a first down or TD. Show the man some respect!

15:30 Don’t get upset about Kenneth Walker just because he was already rostered in your league

17:05 Panic about Najee Harris & the emergence of Jaylen Warren

20:40 Jakobi Meyers is currently the WR4 in Target Share (31.8%), behind only Cooper Kupp, CeeDee Lamb & Drake London.

24:25 Rhamondre Stevenson’s fantasy value is flying up now that he has the Patriots backfield to himself

28:45 Raheem Mostert has officially taken over the Dolphins backfield & everyone was wrong about Chase Edmonds

32:40 Eno Benjamin might be worth investing in as the Cardinals' backup RB

35:10 Travis Etienne's stock is rising while James Robinson's stock is falling in Jacksonville

37:00 Don’t give up hope this early on, the NFL never stays static

42:05 Cooper Rush is the probable QB starter for Cowboys vs. Eagles, and it's okay if he's not the starter once Dak Prescott returns from injury

43:50 Post-week 1 Eagles target/air yard share: A.J. Brown vs. DeVonta Smith

49:05 TNF Preview: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

