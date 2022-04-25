Fantasy Football is officially live for the 2022 NFL season!

This NFL offseason has been one of the most memorable in recent memory, and with the draft just a few days away, it’s time for you to join in the fun. We’re incredibly excited to announce that Yahoo Fantasy Football is open for the 2022 season!

If you've been dreaming of building that championship-winning team since the final whistle blew on last season, if you’ve been waiting to draft all those new faces in new places, the wait is over. You can create or join a fantasy football league today and start mock drafting now.

What's new this fantasy football season

Yahoo Fantasy Plus is better than ever:

Transaction trends by diamond level leagues

ADP by diamond level leagues

Advanced stats in the draft client

Watchlist notifications

Ad lite

Coming soon

Season-long drafts will begin on June 1, 2022

Best Ball

And other surprises along the way

In the coming weeks and months, we’ll have plenty more to get you ready to compete for a fantasy title: Draft rankings, positional primers, sleepers, busts, breakout candidates and so much more. Let our analysts do the work so you’ll be ready when you draft!

Happy Fantasy Football season!