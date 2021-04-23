Fantasy Football is now open for the 2021 NFL season: Sign up now!

With the NFL draft nearly here, football is on everyone’s mind. To join in on the fun, we’re happy to announce Yahoo Fantasy Football is open for the 2021 NFL season!

So, if you've been dreaming of building that juggernaut, championship-winning team since the final whistle blew on last season, the wait is over. You can create or join a fantasy football league today and start mock drafting now.

What's new this fantasy football season

-NFL schedule change to be supported in-game: With the NFL moving to 17 games starting in 2021, the new default setting for all Yahoo leagues will add the extra week. Meaning, the default for fantasy title games will be in Week 17 of the 18-week season. If you’d prefer to have all 18 weeks count, those in private leagues will have that option.

We will still support old and existing formats as well, (IE, leagues who prefer to have their championship games in Week 16 will still be able to do so) as per league commissioners’ choosing in their settings.

-Draft Together: The feature allows fantasy players the chance to use video chat when drafting. With virtual communication becoming the new norm, using Draft Together is a way to bring the spirit of in-person drafting even while socially distanced.

League renewal: If you’re looking to renew a 2019 league, we’ve made it easy for you to pick up right where you left off. Just go to the fantasy football hub.

More roster flexibility: The default for new public and private leagues will now apply injured status to players with postponed games. Another change to default settings will allow injured players from waivers or free agents to be added directly to an injury slot.

Coming soon

Yahoo Fantasy Plus for football to help make you a better player

Season-long drafts will begin on May 31

Public and Private Prize Leagues

Best Ball

And other surprises along the way

In the coming weeks and months, we’ll have plenty more to get you ready to compete for a fantasy title: Draft rankings, positional primers, team previews, sleepers, busts, breakout candidates and so much more. Let our analysts do the work so you’ll be ready when you draft.

