Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Odell Beckham Jr., DeMarco Murray, Randall Cobb among top injuries

We have the latest injury updates on players like Odell Beckham Jr., DeMarco Murray, Randall Cobb and more. Get the latest news so you know if you need to hit the waiver wire.

The injuries this weekend are stacking up, and new updates have been released on players like Odell Beckham Jr., Randall Cobb, DeMarco Murray, Rob Kelley, Sam Bradford, Terrance West, and more. Tyler Eifert adds to the growing list of TEs who find themselves on the injury report, and both Andrew Luck's and John Brown's nagging injuries continue to cause pains for fantasy owners.

Right before the conclusion of Week 2, we've rounded up all the latest information you need to know before you pick your waiver wire selections for Week 3.

MORE: Week 3 waiver wire | RB handcuff chart

Will Odell Beckham Jr. play Monday night?

It's been up and down with Beckham's ankle injury, with the Giants being optimistic he might play earlier last week and then Beckham calling it a six-to-eight week injury. On Monday, Jordan Kanaan of ESPN reported that Beckham plans to test out the ankle during warmups before deciding on whether to play. Most reports say the Giants expect Beckham to be on the field tonight, but it's still a game-time decision.

If Beckham does play, he should be in your lineup. At this point, hopefully you have a backup on the Giants or Lions ready to go, like Evan Engram/Shane Vereen at the flex spot or Roger Lewis at the WR slot. Because of the trending reports saying Beckham is close to playing tonight, he is expected to play in Week 3 when New York travels to Philadelphia.

DeMarco Murray injury update

Murray didn't see much action in the second half of the Titans' Week 2 win against Jacksonville, and it was reported that a "tight hamstring" limited Murray. According to head coach Mike Mularkey, the tightness didn't happen on a certain play, but it's been an ongoing issue since training camp.

It's been over a year since fantasy experts have been predicting Derrick Henry to overtake Murray in snaps and touches, and if Murray continues to miss time, it may very well happen. Even if healthy for Week 3, expect Murray and Henry to share touches.

Sam Bradford suffers bone bruise, expected to play in Week 3.

A surprise scratch before game time left those who picked up Bradford (knee) scrambling for a new QB. Per report, the Vikings believe it is only a bone bruise with no ligament damage. As of right now, Bradford will receive an injection and the Vikings will see how he responds. A second report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Vikings expect Bradford to be ready for Week 3, but they aren't exactly sure how the Bradford will respond to the shot.

Bradford's status should be much clearer on Wednesday when the Vikings release their first injury report heading into their Week 3 home matchup vs. the Buccaneers. If healthy, Bradford is no better than a streaming option for fantasy, but his presence raises the values of Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and Kyle Rudolph.

WEEK 3 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Randall Cobb injury news

An MRI on Cobb's shoulder came back "negative", and his injury is being described as "nothing major."

That's obviously good news, but his status for Week 3 is still up in the air. For now, he's in our Week 3 WR rankings as a WR3.

Rob Kelley avoids fractured ribs, suffers minor injury

At first glance, the Redskins believed that Kelley might have fractured a rib in Week 2's win against the Rams. However, head Jay Gruden said on Monday that it isn't a rib fracture, but merely a rib cartilage issue, listing Kelley as day to day.

If Kelley misses Washington's upcoming game vs. the Raiders, Samaje Perine, who ran 21 times for 67 yards in Kelley's absence in Week 2, is expected to receive the bulk of the carries. The numbers aren't great, but it's noteworthy that Gruden trusted him with those carries after his preseason fumbling problems. Chris Thompson will also continue to find some carries and handle the passing-back duties, but Perine is a good waiver wire pickup if Kelley misses time.

Andrew Luck out for Week 3

No surprise here, but Luck has already been ruled "out" for Indy's game against the Browns this week.

Terrance West listed as day to day

Buck Allen has surprisingly outsnapped West this year, but it appears much of that is probably credited toward a recent report that West is dealing with a soft tissue injury. The Ravens have listed him as day to day, but it's expected he'll be ready when the Ravens travel to London to play the Jaguars in Week 3.

Read More