Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Jordy Nelson, Sam Bradford, Randall Cobb, Rob Gronkowski, more heading into Week 3

We have the latest injury updates on players like Jordy Nelson, Sam Bradford, Randall Cobb, Rob Gronkowski, and more. Get the latest news before making your Week 3 fantasy football start-sit decisions.

If Week 1 produced a solid amount of long-term injuries, Week 2 produced a large amount of short-term injuries that can put fantasy football owners into equally precarious situations heading into Week 3 matchups. Nagging injuries to John Brown and Jordan Reed might affect their statuses or use, and new injuries popped up for Jordy Nelson, Sam Bradford, and Randall Cobb, among several others. All will affect your start-sit decisions, so you need the latest news and updates.

Perhaps of most important is the laundry list of TEs featured in this week's NFL injury report, from the highly drafted Rob Gronkowski to other upper-tier guys Jordan Reed, Jimmy Graham and Tyler Eifert, and even further down to an early-season waiver wire pickup like Evan Engram.

As you get ready for Week 3, we've rounded up all the latest information you need to know before you pick up players from the free agent pool.

Jordy Nelson expects to play in Week 3; Randall Cobb still questionable

Nelson left Sunday night's game vs. the Falcons with a quad injury in the first quarter and didn't return. On Wednesday, he practiced in full, putting his status for Week 3 at more probably than questionable barring a setback. Randall Cobb (shoulder), who also left last week's game early, had an MRI, and it came back negative, described as "nothing major." Unlike Nelson, he was held out of Packers practice on Wednesday.

If Nelson plays, he is a strong WR1 and should be in your fantasy lineup. Cobb's status won't be revealed until later in the week, but for now, we have Cobb ranked as a WR3 in our Week 3 WR rankings. If Cobb is inactive, Davante Adams is in line for a big game.

Is Sam Bradford playing in Week 3?

Fantasy owners of Vikings players woke up Sunday morning to the news of Bradford, coming off a spectacular game against the Saints, sitting out with a bone bruise injury. His status for Week 3 is still foggy, but it was encouraging news to see him on the practice field on Wednesday as a limited participant. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said his injury is still "day to day "

Besides Bradford's value, his absence has a larger effect on the values of Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph. If Bradford plays, these players retain their true value and are all possible starters. If backup Case Keenum gets the starting nod for the second straight week, fantasy owners might want to consider other options.

Will Jordan Reed play on Sunday night?

Following Wednesday's practice, Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters that Reed "is not healthy right now." Reed did not practice on Wednesday, citing toe and chest injuries, and the Redskins listed him as day to day. He was seen stretching ahead of Thursday's practice, for what it's worth.

Reed has played through the first two games with a broken toe, but he exited .ast week's Rams game due to the chest injury. Reed has been constantly playing through injuries throughout his career, and this week might be no different. Fantasy owners should monitor Reed's status until Sunday, and the best bet is to have a backup ready to go if he is ruled inactive against the Raiders, which is a Sunday night game. Vernon Davis would start for the 'Skins if Reed is out.

Rob Gronkowski injury update

Gronkowski (groin) was listed as "DNP" on Wednesday, although he was seen practicing blocking with fellow tight end Dwayne Allen. It was reported that he "appeared to be practicing" again on Thursday. Gronk has had a lengthy injury history, but at this point, it seems likely that he'll play in Week 3.

As always, if Gronk is active, he should be in your fantasy lineup.

Jarvis Landry injury and suspension news

Landry (knee) didn't practice on Wednesday, but it doesn't seem to be a big issue. He sat out last Friday's practice before Miami's game against the Chargers, but he played anyway and led the team with 13 catches. This seems to be nothing more than a routine day off for Landry.

On a separate note, a recent report said that the NFL and the Florida State Attorney's Office are still reviewing Landry's alleged domestic violence incident from March. As it stands, both Landry and his girlfriend deny the allegations, but even if charges aren't filed, the NFL could still suspend Landry (and he could appeal).

