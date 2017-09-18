Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Jordy Nelson, Rob Gronkowski, Rob Kelley lead list of worries heading into Week 3

The carnage continued in Week 2, as Jordy Nelson, Rob Gronkowski, Rob Kelley, Randall Cobb, and Jordan Reed were just a few of the big-name players to miss time due to injury. Get the latest updates so you can plan your waiver wire strategy and start-sit decisions ahead of Week 3.

Jordy Nelson had barely even broken a sweat, Rob Gronkowski had already posted monster stats, and Rob Kelley was on his way to a good performance -- didn't matter, as the injury bug bit all three at various points on Sunday. Along with Greg Olsen, Jordan Reed, Randall Cobb, DeMarco Murray, and others, it was definitely a bloody Sunday that is sure to cause a lot of waiver wire activity ahead of Week 3.

The initial prognosis for some isn't good, while the jury is still out on others. Here are the latest news and updates.

MORE: Week 3 waiver wire | RB handcuff chart

Jordy Nelson injury update

Nelson only lasted a handful full of plays on Sunday night before a quad injury sent him limping to the sidelines. Nelson was able to get off the field on his own power and work on the exercise bike on the sideline, so there's reason to be optimistic, but at the same time, it's never good for a player to essentially miss an entire game, especially one as big as last night's contest against the Falcons.

At 32, Nelson is no picture of health, so every bump and bruise has to be taken seriously. If he misses time, Davante Adams would see a bump in targets, and it's possible someone like Geronimo Allison could have some sleeper appeal.

Rob Gronkowski injury news

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Gronk's groin injury "is not believed to be serious," which is obviously good news for all Gronk owners. The big tight end rode a bike on the sideline and said he was "good" after the game.

Of course, nothing can be taken for granted with Gronk, whose body is pretty well beat up at this point in his career. While it seems unlikely he'll miss extended time with this injury, it's certainly possible he sits out Week 3. Dwayne Allen would start if Gronk can't go.

Rob Kelley injury update

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Sunday that Kelley might have fractured a rib in Week 2's win against the Rams. If that's the case, Kelley will likely be out for multiple games.

Enter rookie Samaje Perine, who ran 21 times for 67 yards in Kelley's absence. The average isn't good, but the fact Perine was trusted with that many carries -- and didn't fumble -- bodes well for his outlook going forward. If Perine plays well, it's possible Kelley won't get the starting job back when he returns from injury.

MORE: Week 3 waiver wire

Randall Cobb injury news

Cobb was having another solid game on Sunday night, catching six of nine targets for 60 yards, before exiting in the fourth quarter because of a should injury. It's unclear how serious the injury is, as the Packers were getting beaten soundly at the time they took Cobb out, but it's clearly something to watch.

Cobb has been rejuvenated this season, already seeing 22 targets. His absence would mean more targets for Martellus Bennett, Ty Montgomery, and Davante Adams.

What's wrong with DeMarco Murray?

A "tight hamstring" reportedly limited Murray in Week 2's game against Jacksonville. WIih the Titans comfortably ahead, Murray didn't see much work in the second half.

It's unclear how serious the injury is, but with Derrick Henry running well, Murray can't afford to be out long if he wants to keep his starting job.

Jordan Reed injury update

A chest injury knocked Reed out of Sunday's game in the third quarter, and the big tight end did not return. This is especially troubling because Reed was already trying to play through a fractured big toe, so any additional injuries might cause him to shut it down for multiple games.

If Reed does miss time, Vernon Davis would start in his place.

Greg Olsen's foot injury not expected to end season

The initial estimates suggest Olsen will miss around six games due to a broken foot, but eight weeks (i.e. a trip to the IR) seems more likely. Either way, it's very possible Olsen returns later in the year.

If your league has a designated IR spot, it's not a bad idea to stash Olsen there and hope you can use him in December.

Corey Coleman breaks hand

For the second straight season, Coleman has reportedly broken his hand, an injury that put him on the shelf for six games last year.

A similar stay on the sidelines would be expected this season, with Rashard Higgins and Kenny Britt getting bumps in targets as a result.



