Fantasy Football Injury Updates: J.J. Nelson, Kelvin Benjamin, Julio Jones, Sammy Watkins among top injuries

This week isn't over, as plenty of fantasy football owners want to know if J.J. Nelson is playing on Monday night, but looking ahead to Week 4, there are several injuries you need updates on. We've already covered Michael Crabtree, Melvin Gordon, Doug Baldwin and Darren Sproles, but guys like Kelvin Benjamin, Julio Jones, Sam Bradford, Sammy Watkins, and Samaje Perine could cause activity on the waiver wire, as well.

We've rounded up all the latest news so you can get a head start on your fantasy week.

MORE: Week 4 waiver wire | RB handcuff chart





Is J.J. Nelson playing on Monday night?





Nelson (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis all week, which would seemingly indicate that he'll suit up for Monday night's game against Dallas. The jury is still out, however, so hopefully you have a backup from the Cardinals or Cowboys if Nelson can't go.

If Nelson starts, he's a solid option against a mediocre Cowboys pass defense. Jaron Brown is also in the mix as Arizona's No. 2 WR, though, so Nelson, despite scoring in each of the first two games, has some boom-or-bust tendencies that could always be an issue.





Julio Jones injury update





For now, there doesn't seem to be much concern over Jones' reported lower-back issues, but chances are he won't practice much this week.

It wouldn't be a shock to see him listed as "questionable" leading up to Week 4's game against the Bills, but we're keeping him in our WR rankings until we hear a good reason to take him out.





Kelvin Benjamin injury news





Benjamin escaped structural damage to his knee after an awkward hit in Week 3, but he's far from guaranteed to play against the Patriots in Week 4.

If Benjamin remains out, Devin Funchess would likely see the most targets for the Panthers, making him a risky WR3. Russell Shepard, TE Ed Dickson, and RB Christian McCaffrey would also see an uptick in targets.

WEEK 4 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker







Is Sam Bradford playing in Week 4? When will Teddy Bridgewater be back?





Bradford (knee) is "day to day", according to coach Mike Zimmer, but it's possible he'll remain out this week against the Lions.

Zimmer confirmed that Bradford will start over Case Keenum when healthy, but perhaps more interesting is a report that Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will be healthy enough to play in Week 7. The PFT report suggests the Vikings don't intend to play Bridgewater that early, but if Bradford continues to miss time, it's possible.





Sammy Watkins concussion update





Watkins entered the NFL's concussion protocol late in last Thursday's game against San Francisco, and there's yet to be an update on his status.

Given the extra time off, we'd like to think he'll be out there against the Cowboys this week, but as we know with concussions, it's not up to him or the team.





Samaje Perine injury update





Perine exited Washington's Week 3 game in the second half because of a bruised hand and did not return. The diagnosis is positive, but Perine still has several things working against him.

Rob Kelley (ribs) might be back this week, Chris Thompson continues to play great, and most important, Perine fumbled on the play in which he was injured. Coach Jay Gruden repeatedly expressed disdain over Perine's fumbling problems in the preseason, so it seems unlikely the rookie will carry the load this week even if he's healthy and Kelley is not.