Fantasy Football IDP picks for the last week of the 2018 regular season

By Jim Coventry, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

With rosters of all shapes and sizes, IDP advice can be a bit tricky, so the purpose of this article is to point out players whose value is elevated for the upcoming week. Some of these players will be superstars while others will be players found on many waiver wires. Whether you’re streaming IDPs each week or have a stocked roster, this “one size fits” all approach will hopefully help most everyone find a weekly edge.

Linebackers

The clear way to attack the Dolphins on defense is through the consistent use of the running game. Playing on their home field in the expected frigid climate of Buffalo, look for the Bills to consistently punish the Miami front-seven with not only their running backs but Josh Allen as well. Knowing the Bills have an excellent defense, there’s a strong likelihood that the game script allows Buffalo to stay committed to the run for four quarters. This will make the Miami linebackers a strong play.

Over the course of the season, the Packers have had a decent run defense. However, with all the injuries they’ve suffered along their defensive line, the Lions should be able to consistently attack Green Bay by running the football. In addition, the Lions’ passing game has struggled for most of the season, so the coaching staff will likely close out their year by committing to their running backs. This makes it probable that the Packers LBs will have a busy afternoon.

Darius Leonard, Matthew Adams and Anthony Walker (shoulder), Colts

The Colts have been a solid defensive squad throughout the season, but they’ve been particularly stingy against the pass. This should make the offensive game planning quite simple for the Titans’ coaching staff. Of course, we all know the Titans have committed to the run for quite some time, but in this divisional home contest, they need to win to make the playoffs. Derek Henry and Dion Lewis could easily combine for more than 30 carries, and the Colts linebackers should be up to the task, producing strong numbers for their fantasy owners.

Deone Bucannon, Gerald Hodges and Haason Reddick, Cardinals

There are very few defenses worse against the run than the Cardinals. They’ll be at Seattle this week to face a team that’s among the most committed to running the football in the entire league. In this perfect matchup, the Seahawks could easily run the ball more than ever. There have been games this season that Russell Wilson hasn’t needed to throw the ball 20 times, and against a clearly inferior opponent, this could be the case again. This is a great week to utilize the Arizona linebackers.

Defensive backs

James Bradberry, Donte Jackson, Captain Munnerlyn and Mike Adams, Panthers

Simply stated, the Panthers are clearly a pass-funnel defensive unit, and, playing on their home field, the Saints can be expected to attack this weak secondary early and often. Even if they run out to a lead, the easiest way for them to move the chains and to shorten the game would be through their short passing attack. In addition, look for the Saints to utilize their running backs as frequently as receivers, and with their ability to make big plays, the Carolina defensive backs should have an extremely busy day.

Darius Slay, Nevin Lawson, DeShawn Shead and Glover Quin, Lions

Over the second half of the season, the Lions have been a stout run defense, and although Jamaal Williams is a solid running back, it’s unlikely that he’ll be able to consistently move the chains in this contest. Of course, the Packers have little trouble turning to Aaron Rodgers when the run game sputters. On their home field, this is looking like the type of contest in which Green Bay will be happy to call plenty of passing plays against Detroit’s suspect secondary. Look for the Lions’ DBs to post solid tackle totals in the season finale.

Steven Nelson, Kendall Fuller (wrist), Orlando Scandrick and Ron Parker, Chiefs

Playing at Arrowhead Stadium, it’s difficult to imagine that the Raiders won’t quickly fall behind on the scoreboard. As a result, they’re all but certain to have to abandon their rushing attack, which should lead to Derek Carr having to throw nearly 40 passes. This is looking like a fantastic spot for the Kansas City defensive backs to not only pile up some tackles, but possibly nab a takeaway or two.

Desmond Trufant, Robert Alford, Brian Poole and Damontae Kazee, Falcons

After a tumultuous season, Jameis Winston will have one last opportunity to show the Buccaneers that he should be their quarterback of the future. Although the Falcons have a solid pass rush on their home field, they’re not nearly the same unit when outside of the Georgia Dome. Whenever he hasn’t been pressured heavily this season, Winston has been quite effective, so look for him to throw the ball often, which should lead to plenty of production for the Atlanta defensive backs.

Defensive Linemen

Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, Darius Philon, Chargers

Denver should come into this game trying to establish its presence on the ground, but it’s very likely that they’ll fall behind on the scoreboard. If that’s the case, they’ll have no choice other than to throw the football. With a group of wide receivers that struggles to get separation against solid secondaries, this is the perfect spot for the Chargers pass rush to come up with a big performance, even though this game is on the road.

Cameron Jordan, Alex Okafor and Marcus Davenport, Saints

Playing in New Orleans is no picnic for opponents who are unable to keep up with the potent Saints’ offensive attack, and that’s likely what will happen to the Panthers. Normally, that wouldn’t be a big problem for Cam Newton, but with him out for the season and Taylor Heinicke at QB, it’s unlikely Heinicke will be able to buy the type of time in the pocket that Newton typically did.

Even though Carolina likes to get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands quickly, the Saints defense should create enough confusion for the young signal caller to hold the ball longer than he’d like. That should result in a big day for the New Orleans pass rush.

T.J. Watt, Vince Williams and Bud Dupree, Steelers

About the only thing that the Bengals can count on these days is their rushing game with Joe Mixon, but unfortunately, that’ll be the only thing the Steelers will have to worry about. Look for them to load the box to put Cincinnati in many unfavorable situations. With Cincinnati having a poor group of wide receivers, Jeff Driskel will likely find himself with not nearly enough time in the pocket while waiting for his WRs to get open. This should allow the Pittsburgh pass rush to have a strong afternoon.

Justin Houston, Dee Ford and Chris Jones, Chiefs

As mentioned earlier, the Kansas City defensive backs are recommended lineup options this week, but while Oakland is throwing the football, their offensive line is very likely going to have significant struggles to slow down the Chiefs pass rush. Over the last month or so, this pass rush has been on a tear. This is another excellent spot for them to finish the regular season on a high note.

