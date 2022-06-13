Fantasy Football: Hype on Dolphins? Here's why you might have to temper expectations

There's a lot to be excited about in 2022 if you're a Miami Dolphins fan, in both fantasy and reality.

Young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be fully healthy and is now paired with the team's new, offensive-minded head coach, Mike McDaniel. He should continue to build upon his rapport with exciting second-year receiver, Jaylen Waddle and the athletic marvel at tight end, Mike Gesicki.

Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel, Connor Williams, Terron Armstead and Cedrick Wilson were all added to the team and should bolster the offensive talent even further.

Of course, we can't talk about additions without mentioning the absolute home run swing the Dolphins took in trading for Tyreek Hill this offseason.

Suffice it to say, the offense is loaded, undoubtedly the best one Tua has ever had to operate, and there's a lot to like on this team for fantasy purposes — or is there?

Should we hold our horses on the 2022 Miami Dolphins offense?

As much as we might want to think that Tua is set to reach a new level with so many weapons and an upgraded offensive line, there are still questions surrounding his ability.

Will Tua Tagovailoa take the next fantasy step in 2022? (AP Photo/Mary Holt)

Beyond Tua, questions also appear. Will Coach McDaniel turn this offense around? Who will emerge out of the new-look, crowded, injury-prone backfield, if anyone? Can Tyreek Hill replicate his career production — which came alongside quarterback-god, Patrick Mahomes, throwing to him — as a Dolphin? Can he and Waddle — two speedy receivers with similar skill sets and styles — coexist on the same offense?

Check out the video above as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens debate the Dolphins — and decide if these players are actually more undrafteable than they are exciting to draft in 2022.