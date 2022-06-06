Fantasy Football: How big will Allen Robinson's bounce back be in 2022?

It was a nightmare season for fantasy managers who drafted Allen Robinson in 2021.

Robinson's career has been one held back by quarterback play, but thankfully, he'd been able to outplay whichever subpar signal-caller was throwing him the ball. In 2020, Robinson put together a 102-1,250-6 line, all with the likes of Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky leading an extremely average Bears offense. It was just the latest exemplary season in a career chock-full of outplaying his situation.

Allen Robinson has made a career of putting up solid fantasy production in bad situations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

That run of production came to a crashing halt in 2021. Not even Robinson could outplay what he went through, on a bad 6-11 Bears team quarterbacked by unproven rookie Justin Fields and the husk of Andy Dalton. Even former head coach Matt Nagy's playcalling was criticized during a disastrous season.

Robinson could not escape the vortex of sadness either, putting together a paltry 38-410-1 final line in an injury impacted season. Of course, Robinson deserves some blame for the down season, but everyone knows he's better than was 2021 showed.

We could get to see the real Allen Robinson in 2022, now that he'll be a member of the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Is Allen Robinson set for a monster season as a Ram?

It's far from hyperbole to say that Matthew Stafford is the best quarterback Robinson has ever worked with (recall, Robinson's career year with the Jaguars came with THE Blake Bortles as his quarterback). He'll also be working across All-World receiver Cooper Kupp while being buoyed by an absolutely loaded Rams team.

Basically, Robinson's 2022 situation looks to be just a tad different from his 2021.

Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don discuss Robinson's outlook and ceiling for the upcoming season, along with a brief discussion on another intriguing Rams WR, Van Jefferson, in the video above — watch it now!