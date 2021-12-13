Fantasy football: Hitting the waiver wire ahead of Week 15 for fantasy playoffs

Taysom Hill runs past Jets defenders for the first of two fourth-quarter touchdowns Sunday. Despite not producing impressive passing numbers, Hill has fantasy value due to his rushing ability.

With many fantasy teams vying for playoff spots, the NFL provided some high drama in the later games, with two of them going to overtime. The Buccaneers held off the Bills while the 49ers staved off the Bengals after giving up substantial leads.

Week 14 was a week of comebacks falling short, in essence. The Browns, Cowboys, 49ers and Buccaneers all had big leads nearly evaporate before taking victories.

Josh Allen had a big game in defeat, rushing for 109 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 308 yards and two more scores. It wasn't enough to defeat Brady's Bucs, however. Fantasy managers don't care, though. Brady finished with 363 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers had another top-tier performance in the night game, throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns. You wouldn't know he's dealing with an injured toe as he hooked up with Davante Adams 10 times for 121 yards and two TDs.

Only George Kittle, Hunter Renfrow and Mark Andrews had more receptions than Adams. Kittle and Renfrow each hauled in 13 passes, for 151 and 117 yards. Each scored a TD, as did Andrews, who caught 11 balls for 115 yards.

We knew at least one Seahawks receiver would come up big, but we picked the wrong one in our starts of the week. Tyler Lockett, not DK Metcalf, had the big game against the Texans as he caught five passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, Melvin Gordon, Alvin Kamara and Leonard Fournette all had winning performances. Despite Gordon having a good day, his teammate and one of our starts of the week Javonte Williams had a solid performance as well. He scored twice while amassing 83 yards from scrimmage.

One of our biggest misses was James Robinson. The capable running back was a victim of one of the worst coaches in the league right now, Urban Meyer. Shame on us for trusting an offensive player for the Jaguars.

Here's a look at some players off the waiver wire who could help fantasy managers heading into their playoffs.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks: He rushed for 137 yards and scored twice, though it was against the struggling Texans. It was his second straight game with double-digit carries.

Taysom Hill, QB, Saints: We suggested him last week, then made him one of our starts. That paid off as he turned in another strong rushing performance, eclipsing 70 yards and scoring twice. He added 175 yards passing and is still available in some leagues.

K.J. Osborn, WR, Vikings: After a three-catch, 83-yard performance, Osborn is on a two-game scoring streak. Adam Thielen is dealing with an ankle injury, so Osborn could pay off in a good matchup against the Bears.

Jalen Guyton, WR, Chargers: With a game against the Chiefs coming up, the Chargers and Justin Herbert will have to be willing to spread the ball around. Guyton scored in his second consecutive game on the way to three catches and 87 yards.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens: The rookie had already amassed at least 80 yards in two games, but he finally eclipsed 100 yards Sunday on seven receptions. It should be noted that he did it with backup Tyler Huntley after Lamar Jackson went down with an ankle injury.

Craig Reynolds, RB, Lions: Reynolds, fresh off the practice squad, rushed 11 times for 83 yards to lead a banged-up backfield. If D'Andre Swift returns, then Reynolds will be expendable, but he's worth a claim if the Lions decide to let Swift rest.

Allen Lazard, WR, Packers: Rather than Marquez Valdes-Scantling being the No. 2 receiver behind Adams, Lazard picked up the slack by catching six passes for 75 yards and a TD. If you make the fantasy championship game, he'll be facing the Vikings in Week 17.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions: We had him as one of our sits for the week, but he came through with eight receptions for 73 yards. It was his second game in a row with 12 targets. He might be here to stay.

Robby Anderson, WR, Panthers: If you have a stacked team and can wait on a player, Anderson might be worth taking now. He has a tough matchup with the Bills next, after catching seven passes for 84 yards and a score in Week 14. It gets easier in the two following games.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Browns: He's been in and out of the lineup all season, but coming off the bye it's possible he will be healthy enough to stay on the field. He caught five passes for 90 yards in the win over the Ravens.

Justin Fields, QB, Bears: While most fantasy managers should have their QB situation settled, Fields offers an option for anyone in need of help at the position. He accounted for two touchdowns and rushed for 74 yards against the Packers ahead of a good matchup with the Vikings.

Dolphins defense/special teams: They were on bye in Week 14, so they could be available to pick up for their Week 15 matchup with the Jets, who are starting a rookie QB and missing their best offensive weapons.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Fantasy football: Shore up rosters ahead of Week 15, fantasy playoffs